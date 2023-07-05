James Edward Morgan, 81, passed away Friday June 30, after a long illness. He was born July 10, 1941, in Rockcastle County, to the late Chester Morgan and Stella Alcorn Towery. James was a co-owner of Morgans Discount and was retired from Berea College Utilities where he worked as a mechanic. He enjoyed visiting and helping customers at the store and playing with his dogs. James loved spending time with his grandchildren and taking them to the Mexican Restaurant. He was a member of Westside Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents James was preceded in death by one brother Charles Towery, and one sister Ruth Morgan.
James is survived by his wife of 47 years, Juanita Webb Morgan, two daughters, Jennifer L. Webb and her husband Curtiss Willis of Richmond, Elizabeth Rowland and her husband John of Berea, one brother, Logan Ray Towery, five grandchildren, Amber McIntosh and her husband Tres, Adriannah Willis, Ayden Kennedy Willis, Abby Sheffer, Amelia Sheffer, and his beloved dogs Jack and Lily. One niece and two nephews also survive.
Funeral services were conducted on Monday July 3, at Davis & Powell Funeral Home. Rev. Randy McPheron will be officiated. Burial followed in the Berea Cemetery. Pallbearers were his grandchildren.
Davis and Powell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangement.
