Jim Brock, Jr., 77, of Red Bird, Kentucky passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020. He was born in Mud Lick, Kentucky on June 1, 1943, the son of the late Jim, Sr and Maudie Hubbard Brock. Jim was a Master Stone Mason and worked for the Red Mission for 20 years, then worked for Green Construction for 3 years, and owned and operated Red Bird Security for over 10 years. He accepted the Lord into his life and enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, ginsenging, spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his first wife, Lucille Saylor Brock and his second wife, Roxie Phipps Brock; his sisters, Vestina Brock and Violet Wine, and his brothers, Denver “Hoss” Brock and Lester Brock.
Jim is survived by his sons, Tony E. Brock and wife, Gail, and Michael C. Brock and wife, Denise; his special grand-daughter, Misty Michelle Saylor; his grandchildren, Brittany Brock, Holly Brock, Clyde Jacob Brock, and Kylee Danielle Collett; his sisters, Omia Kinningham, Opal Brock, and Judy Brock Collett; his brothers, Ray Brock, Glenn Brock, and Herman Brock, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Stoney Fork United Methodist Church with the Rev. Michael Brock and Rev. Robert Gross presiding. Music was by Kathy Brock. Burial was in the Mud Lick Cemetery in Beverly. Pallbearers were family and friends.
Family received friends at the church on Sunday from 6:00 PM until funeral hour on Monday.
Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, is honored to serve the Brock Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.
