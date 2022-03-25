Mr. Jimmy Douglas Cummins, 86 of Corbin, passed from this life there on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Baptist Health Hospital. He was born in Mt. Vernon, KY on January 4, 1936 the son of Ewell and Ina Meadows Cummins. He had been a dispatcher for CSX Railroad for over 42 years before his retirement and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church of Corbin. He was valedictorian of his graduating class of Mt. Vernon High School in 1954, as well as an avid collector and a Lions Club member.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Anna Mildred “Midge” Cromer Cummins; three sons: Randy Cummins and wife Brenda, Rick Cummins, and Doug Cummins and wife Cathy, all of Corbin; ten grandchildren: Erica Ooten and husband Adam, Amy McEndree and husband Caleb, Jade Martin, Chad Cummins and wife Tiffany, MacKenzie Meadors, Holly Marcum and husband Lee, Kelsey Cummins and wife Amanda, Brianna Cummins, Jake Fuller, and Eli Fuller; and 15 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Ewell and Ina Cummins, he was preceded in death by a brother, Alfred Cummins and wife Vivian; a sister, Doris Brown and husband Lonnie; and a nephew, Mark Brown.
