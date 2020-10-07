 Jonathan Sparks, age 28, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Knoxville, TN.

     Jonathan was born November 19, 1991, in Lexington, KY, a son to Jody Sparks, and Sandy Southern. In his free-time he enjoyed being outdoors, hunting & fishing.

     Along with his parents; Jody Sparks, and Sandy Southern, he is survived by 1 daughter; Cheyenne LaShae Sparks of Stanton, KY, 1 brother; Joey (Makayla) Sparks of Madison County, grandmothers; Helen Sparks of Beattyville, KY, and Melody Gilliam of Orlando, FL, along with many other loving family members, and friends.

     He was preceded in death by his grandfathers; Willie Sparks, and Bob Rice.

     Graveside funeral services will be held, Friday, October 2, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Sparks Family Cemetery located in the Spencer Ridge Community of Beattyville, KY. 

     To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

