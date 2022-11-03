Mr. Joshua Craig Henson, 16, of Dewitt, passed away Sunday evening, October 30, 2022 at his home. He was the son of Rev. Bobby “Bo” and Jennifer Isaac Henson born on June 4, 2006 in Lexington.
Joshua was a sophomore at Knox Central High School where he was a member of the art club and a member of the Dewitt Baptist Church. He enjoyed drawing, programming games, watching anime, talking and conspiracy theories.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bobby and Lacy Henson and Sheri Fraley and great grandfather, Lonzo Isaac.
Survivors include his loving parents, Bo and Jennifer Henson; a sister, Madelyn Henson; a brother, Jacob Henson; aunts and uncles, Patricia Justice, Shirley Hall, Glenna Henson, Hiram Hamilton Jr., Billy Joe Hamilton and Emand Isaac; great grandmother, Avonell Isaac; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service will be conducted at the Old Samaria Church in Floyd County Sunday, November 6 at 1 P.M. with Old Regular Baptist ministers officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Henson Family Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Mike Justice, Adam Hall, Wesley Hamilton, Chris Hamilton, Michael Henson, Billy Joe Hamilton, Edmand Isaac, Hiram Hamilton and Glenna Henson.
Friends may call at the Knox Funeral Home Friday between 6 and 9 P.M. and Saturday at the Old Samaria Church after 6 P.M.
Expressions of sympathy may go to the Dewitt Baptist Church Youth, P.O. Box 19, Dewitt, KY 40930 in his memory.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home and Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home.
