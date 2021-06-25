As excited as Taylor was to be having the meeting once again in the courthouse this week, he seemed even more excited about the large number of upcoming community events on his Judges Report he reads near the end of each court meeting.
• Richmond Independence Day Extravaganza will be Sunday, July 4 at Lake Reba Recreational Complex. Gates open at 5 p.m. Fireworks will be around 10 p.m.
• Berea 4th of July Celebration is Sunday, July 4 beginning at 6:30 p.m. with fireworks at 10 p.m. at the Berea City Park. Contact Berea Parks and Recreation for more information.
• Berea Craft Festival July 9-11 at Indian Fort Theater from 10 a.m. each day. Berea Tourism is sponsoring the event.
• Richmond Area Arts Council’s Blues Soul and BBQ Saturday, July 17 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Chenault Vinyards on Barnesmill Road. Contact Richmond Arts Council for tickets. No tickets will be sold at the door.
• Richmond Hops and Vine Festival Saturday, July 24 6 p.m. along S. 2nd Street Richmond.
• Kirksville Community Center’s Christmas in July Craft Show Saturday, July 24 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kirksville Community Center
• Registration for vendors is open for the Berea Spoonbread Festival which is September 17-19. Contact Berea Chamber of Commerce for more information
• The first Richmond Millstone Festival vendor registration is now open. The festival is Saturday, October 9 on Main Street
• The 2021 Madison County Fair and Horse Show will be July 23-31 at the Madison County Fair Grounds on Irvine Road. More information can be found on the Madison County Fair web page.
• The Madison County Courthouse and related offices will be closed July 2 for the Independence holiday.
The Courthouse and offices will reopen on July 5 at 8 a.m.
