Mrs. Kathy Mills, 59, of Barbourville, passed away Saturday afternoon, July 16, 2022 at the Barbourville ARH Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Luster and Tressie Gray Jones born on September 7, 1962 in Pineville.
Kathy was a custodian with the North Star Maintenance Group for thirteen years and of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed shopping and spending time with her dearly loved family and friends.
On February 14, 1987, she united in marriage with Lloyd Mills.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd; a daughter, Wendy Gambrel; a sister, Janice Jones and two brothers, Doug and Doyle Jones.
Survivors include a sister, Hazel Mills and husband, Charles, of Barbourville; two brothers, Jimmy Jones and wife, Carol, of Barbourville and Chester Jones and wife, Sheila, of Gray; two grandchildren, Emily Gambrel and fiancé, Jacob, and Amber Gambrel and fiancé, Blake,; a great grandchild, Jaelynn Hale; other special extended family members, Doug Johnson, Joy Taylor and husband, Harlan, and Mindy Ketcham and husband, Jeff; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Wednesday, July 20 at 8 P.M. with Rev. Wendell Goodin officiating. Cremation will follow the service.
Friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday after 6 P.M. until the funeral hour.
Expressions of sympathy may go to the funeral home to assist the family with funeral expenses.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.