Keith Nagle announced that he would be running for Bell County Circuit Court Judge on Friday.
He has practiced law in Middlesboro for 38 years and spoke about carrying on Bell County’s great tradition of Circuit Judges.
“Bobby Costanzo, Jim Bowling, Farmer Helton — I was so lucky to be able to practice in front of those gentlemen and to call them friends,” Nagle said. “We need to carry on that tradition of honesty and integrity and I’m the best person for that job.
“I have an understanding of the people. I know the people of Bell County and I know how to treat people and how to listen to people. I will listen to the people of Bell County.”
Nagle grew up in Middlesboro and graduated from Middlesboro High School. He went on to graduate from Western Kentucky University and the University of Kentucky Law School. He immediately returned to Middlesboro where he’s practiced law for the last 38 years.
He said Circuit Judge was the most important position in the courthouse.
“The most serious cases are heard in Bell Circuit Court — civil cases and criminal cases where lives and fortunes are at stake,” Nagle said.
He said he learned from practicing in front of those judges as well as from his early mentors Glenn Denham and his father Joe Nagle.
“They taught me not only how to practice law but how to treat people,” he said. “What does it take to be a great judge? It takes not only great knowledge of the law, it takes a deep understanding of the people of Bell County. I’m asking folks to join us in our journey to maintain that tradition of great Bell Circuit judges and I’m asking for your vote and support in Novmber.”
Keith lives in Middlesboro with his wife Jennifer Nagle.
