I was watching a segment on CBS News Sunday morning on a visit to Mount Airy, North Carolina.
The segment focused on the people who live in around Mayberry when the reporter, a veteran newsman, started asking people a series of questions and most of them were political related, regarding the outcome of last year’s presidential election and the events that occurred at the U,S, Capital on Jan. 6.
The reporter who did the segment, also evidently had an issue with former President Donald Trump’s “fake news” rhetoric, which I thought wasn’t part of the story, but obviously he felt the need to ask that question with some to the people of “Mayberry.”One lady responded and said she didn’t watch the news because she didn’t believe the truth was being reported in national outlets. The role of the accredited media s to report the facts and that has always been my philosophy as a journalist.
I can trace that belief to a variety of factors, including my upbringing and what my parents taught me, but another aspect is the fact that I’ve been a sports journalist for most of my career. I reported the outcome of sporting events and that included the final score and everything in between and that required reporting the facts. Which team won and which team lost and the facts of what happened to determine that outcome, such as how many points a certain player scored, quotes from players and coaches following the game and the necessary tools needed to complete the job.
What if I consistently reported the wrong score and misquoted subjects during an interview? Chances are, I wouldn’t have a job and absolutely zero credibility attached to my name. That’s why sticking to the facts is so important. That’s the way news coverage should be and not filtered with commentary and other personal comments.
Those can be expressed in a column, which is totally different than a news or sports or feature story, which are centered on facts and interview sessions. It’s my belief that people want to be told the truth and not be told what to think or believe.
Each individual has a right to formulate their own opinion on any given subject and it’s not the role of the media to make that decision for you.
It’s our job to report the facts. We don’t make the news. We report it.
It’s that simple.
