The Kentucky Army National Guard and the Jackson County Sheriffs Department will be hosting a food drive on Friday, December the 4th 2020.  We will be set up at the Save‐A‐Lot In McKee, KY from 10 AM until 4 PM.  Any donations of non‐perishable items will be accepted.  All donations will be delivered to the Jackson County Food Bank at the close of the event.  For any questions please contact Staff Sergeant Matthew Tincher with the Kentucky Army National Guard at 859‐ 324‐9090. We look forward to seeing you out there and Happy Holidays.

