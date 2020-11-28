The Kentucky Army National Guard and the Jackson County Sheriffs Department will be hosting a food drive on Friday, December the 4th 2020. We will be set up at the Save‐A‐Lot In McKee, KY from 10 AM until 4 PM. Any donations of non‐perishable items will be accepted. All donations will be delivered to the Jackson County Food Bank at the close of the event. For any questions please contact Staff Sergeant Matthew Tincher with the Kentucky Army National Guard at 859‐ 324‐9090. We look forward to seeing you out there and Happy Holidays.
Kentucky National Guard and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office team up for Food Drive
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Vaccines on the Horizon bring hope that Covid 19 may soon be controllable
- Latest Covid Update from Ky River Dist. Health Dept.
- Gov. Beshear: Kentucky Continues to See Exponential COVID-19 Growth
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update - November 24, 2020
- Weekly Covid-19 Numbers for Breathitt County
- Weekly Covid-19 Numbers for Breathitt County
- Thousands of Top U.S. Hospitals, Including Mercy Health-Marcum Wallace of Irvine, Encourage Everyone to #MaskUp
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update November 23, 2020
- If you have been exposed to Covid-19, do the following:
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update Friday, November 20, 2020
Latest News
- Kentucky National Guard and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office team up for Food Drive
- William Skinner Obituary
- Utilities Assistance Topic of November City Council Meeting
- 2021 DB Webb Jr. backs off Husker pledge, reopens recruitment
- Iron Bowl 2020: Live updates from No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 22 Auburn
- Garrett Crall, Logan Harris return to give Wyoming 'huge lift' in the trenches
- Robert "Bobby" Neeley Obituary
- Woodcraft: Lessons from Deer Camp (Tactics)
Most Popular
Articles
- Drug runners caught on way back from Louisville
- Former Clay man murdered in Jackson County
- "The Alpha One" arrested for public intoxication
- Developing Story: Murder Suspect Arrested Thanksgiving Evening
- Corbin woman arrested twice in one week for theft, burglary
- Kentucky State Police Conducts Death Investigation in Jackson County
- The Enterprise comes out a day early!
- Missing man reward increased to $10,000!
- Corbin pair arrested while attempting to steal building from yard
- Lawmakers speak out on Governor’s new mandates: State Rep-Elect Tom O'Dell Smith
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.