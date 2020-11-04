Corporate Sponsors
• Davis and Powell Funeral Home
• CHI Saint Joseph Health
• Citizens Guaranty Bank
• Cricket Wireless
• GC Interiors LLC, Rick Clontz
• Let’s Bounce Inflatable Rentals, Gunner Clontz
• Kentucky Farm Bureau Ins, David Mayo, Agent
• Red Colt Properties, Rodney Short
•Steve Connelly Attorney
•Med-Save Pharmacy
Items Up For Auction
Ace Hardware- Size Medium Stihl Men’s Jacket at $99.98
Action Rental - two -2x27 ft ratchet straps $38 value
Adams Buick GMC – Three Oil Changes
Advance Auto parts – car wash it back at $31 value
Affordable Towing – local unlock $40 value
Anonymous Donor - Voltron Figure valued @ $35
Anonymous Community Challenge Donor- $100 Donation
Battlefield Golf – one round of golf includes cart $30
Berea Animal Hospital – yearly vaccines and exam for a dog and one for feline
Berea Clinic Internal Medicine –Physical
Berea Citizen- Five Subscriptions at $26.00 in county and $35.00 out of county
Berea Fitness- 1- month Berea Fitness membership (Qty. 2) valued at $50
Berea Golf Course- Golf Package
Berea Pawn Shop – Paw Patrol Fleece Material valued @ $10
“Let’s Gather” Platter valued @ $20 Mainstays 8-piece queen bedding set valued @ $50
Betty/ David Olinger- One Week Vacation thru RCI
Bill Williams- 2 Kroger Gift Certs @$50
Bluegrass Energy – gift basket
Boone Tavern- One night at Boone Tavern Hotel @ $150.00
Brandi’s Bakery and Bistro-$50.00 gift certificate
Brunner Studio – ten photo frames
Celebration Station- Gift Card valued @ $25
Central Bank, Berea – 2 $25 dollar gift cards
Cumberland Valley Bank, Dominique Martin Gift Basket
Cloud 9 – Head Candy; Style Me Drama Queen Volume Powder Mist
Valued at $10
Argan & Hemp Oil Therapy; Leave-in treatment & detangler
valued at $10
Comics Plus- Transformer; Nucleon & Galvatron valued @$30
Transformers; Titans Return valued @ $45
Transformers; Autobot Apex & Power Master Optimus Prime valued at $50
Cope Towing – local tow $50 value
Club Arena – 10 passes
Culver's- 2- value basket $10 value
Dairy Queen- Three 8” Ice Cream Cakes at$19.99 each
Delta Gas- $50.00 Check
Dillard's Estee Lauder – Cosmetic Gift Basket
Dinnerbell-1 $25 gift certificate
Double Tree by Hilton (Lexington) - One-night stay
Dr. Ed Brent – Crest Oral-B electric toothbrush $100 value
EKU Athletics- four tickets to final home game or any 20/21 football game and a signed football $82 value
Four tickets to any upcoming season basketball game and a signed basketball $70 value
Evelyn Blount – Five Avon Gift Sets
Fireside Gallery- $25.00 gift certificate
Fishing Creek Jewelry – 1 pair of Sterling Silver Stud Earrings, 1 pair of Torched Rainbow Copper Earrings Valued @ $30)
Foley's Florist – Cookie Jar Candle
Frances Johnson- 1 Walmart Gift Cert - $25
Friend of Kiwanis – Child House shoes
Friend of Kiwanis – Salad Set - Cellar Brand
Galaxy Bowling – one- hour bowling including shoes $40 value
Gibson Bay Golf Course – two of the green fees
Gilliam Sports Lounge – gift card $20 value
Happy Meadow – Gift Certificate
Hays Furniture - Bathroom Vanity, Basin, Faucet @ $1,299.00
Holiday Inn Express – Gift Card
Hooters – $25 Gift Certificate (total of 8)
IHOP- 2 entrees & 2 drinks (total of 2 valued at $25 each)
In Memory of Dustin Scalf – 24 pack of mountain dew
In Memory of Jonathan Scalf- 24 pack of Ale 8
Jackson County Times-- 3 one-year subscriptions in state $25,
Out of state $30 value
Jennings Home Lumber - to be determined
John Alcorn - Dolly Madison doll – porcelain head
John & Virgina Rowland- 1St Puppy by Linda Tolle Painted Treasures, and a Longaberger basket
J. R. Anderson- Superman Comic-Speeding Bullets valued @ $5
Batman Comics; Set of 2 valued @ $15
Pet Cemetary Pop! Figure valued @ $25
Steven King Pop! Figure valued @ $15
Dean Koontz; Frankstein Book valued @ $23
X-Men Book; Volume 1 valued @ $18
Wilson NCAA Basketball valued @ $20
Kathy Lipps – Plunder Necklace and Earrings valued @ $40
Kelly Anderson -“He sees you when you’re drinking” set of 2 beverage glasses valued @$5
Shovel & Pail w/ Cars 3 Puzzle valued @$5
Shovel & Pail w/ My Lil Pony Valued @$8
Shovel & Pail w/ Unopened Happy Meal Toys – various
themes-13 pails Valued @$10 each
View-Thru Geometric Shapes valued @$20
First Words Board Book Collection Valued @$30
Touch & Lift Board Books valued @ $23
Touch & Feel Board Books valued @ $25
Super Hero Board Book Coll. Valued @ $55
Kelly Anderson continued:
Silver & Pearl Paparazzi Necklace/Earring Set valued @ $5
Purple Paparazzi Necklace/Earring Set valued @ $5
Musical Sewing Machine valued @ $20
“Cornelius” Kohl’s Cares Book & Plush valued @$10
“It’s Mine” Kohl’s Cares Book & Plush valued @ $10
“A Color of His Own” Kohl’s Cares Book & Plush valued @ $10
“Frederick” Kohl’s Cares Book & Plush valued @ $10
Baby Gund Monkey Cuddle Pal valued at $8
Taggies-Cozy Rattle Pal-Giraffe valued @ $10
Baby Snoozies Foot Coverings valued @ $13
Baby Essentials Plush Blanket & Snuggle Toy-Giraffe valued @ $15
Lovely Car 4-pack Superhero Set valued @ $10
Wooden Rainbow Stacking Game valued @ $20
B & aBc Block Party Alpha Blocks valued @ $20
Hot Hugs Horse-Microwaveable hottie valued @ $15
Play at Home Porcelain Tea Set valued @ $15
Madison Park Essentials Twin Quilt & Sham valued @ $120
5T Healthtex Yellow Dress valued @ $15
Bath & Body Works “Sunset Glow” Set valued @ $40
Rickman Pottery Mug valued @ $15
Christmas Wreath (Qty. 2) valued @ $50
Knights Pharmacy – First Aid Kits (3 total)
KY Auto Parts – Parts Gift certificate valued at $25
Larry Combs – Country Ham
Lee’s Famous Recipe- One at $37.99 and two at $7.99 each; 16-piece meal $38 value); two combo meals $16 value
Lexington Legends – Four Tickets (2 sets)
Logan's Roadhouse- free appetizer $8 value; free appetizer $8 value; free appetizer $8 value; free appetizer $8 value; free burger $10 value; free burger $10 value; free burger $10 value
Long John Silvers - meal certificates valued at $7.39 (4 total)
Madison Co. Historical Society -2 Books – Inventory of Burials, Berea & Richmond Cemetery
Maxam Family Dental – Crest Oral-B electric toothbrush $100 value
Michaels of Richmond- Clayon dough, morph moldable fun, and confetti clay
Mount Vernon Signal – three subscriptions $27 value each
Native Bagel - $25 Gift Card + Little Waves Coffee Roasters valued @ $40
O'Reilly's Auto Parts- power torque 73- piece quarter inch drive and socket set
Valued at $40
OH KY RV Park-Propane refill -4 gal grill size-$16.00
Old Town Amish Store- Gift basket - @$16)
Gift basket $30 value
Outback Steakhouse – Tuck Away Gift Cards $20 value (4 total)
Penn Station – Free Small Sub-5 Subs (Qty. 4) valued @ $25
Pioneer Golf Course –9 hole of golf, cart not included $10 value each (10 total)
Pinnacle Sign Co. Bud Montgomery- Husqvarna Chain Saw, Karcher Pressure Washer
Planet Pawn – Vivitar Action Camera w/ Charger valued @ $20
Red Lobster – $30 Gift Certificate (2 total)
Reid’s Fishing Lake - Fishing passes’ @$15 (2 total)
Richmond Register – American flag kit $20 value
cartoon umbrella $15 value (2 total)
Rippling Stones – “Home Sweet Home” Woodburnt Plaque valued @ $20
Sam's Pit Stop- one free oil change $50
Samantha Gadd- Santa Countdown Board valued @ $25
Save a Lot- Country Ham @ $50.00
Shear Expressions- Joico Moisture Recovery valued @ $20
Smith Tire Center- Gift Certs Service/Parts @ $50 (2 total)
Smokehouse Grill – $15.00 Shirt
Snappy Tomato – Certificate for Large Specialty Pizza valued @ $17 (3 total)
Soft Shoe – $25 Gift Card
Something Olde Antiques & Collectibles – $50 Gift Certificate
Texas Roadhouse- Entrée Pass-Dinner for 2 valued @ $30
The Barber Shop- Free Haircut valued @ $12 (2 total)
The Castle – UK Men’s Watch valued @ $99
Todd’s Antiques- Oriental Ginger Jar – Covered dish – plate
Trinkets & Treasures- Gift Card valued @ $25
Valeria Watkins- Original painting
Village Life Boutique & Gifts- Various Merchandise Valued @$55
Weston Glass blowing Studio & Gallery – Purple w/ Green Accent Glass Blown Vase valued @ $85
Whistle Stop – 4 pairs of Trump 2020 socks and 5 butane Christian Audigier Enzo gold lighters.
Auction Sponsorship
• Davis and Powell Funeral Home- 2 hours sponsor
• Craig Loftus- 1- hour sponsor
• Nola Newman Realtor-1/2hour sponsor
• Cumberland Valley Bank, Dominque Martin-1/2hour sponsor
• Repperd Funeral Home-1/2hour sponsor
• Community Trust Bank-1/2hour sponsor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.