Knox Promise Neighborhood Month
By Charles Myrick, Publisher

On Tuesday, April 5, Mayor David Thompson and Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell signed a proclamation proclaiming the month of May as “Knox Promise Neighborhood Month,” recognizing the many resources, activities and support materials that Knox Promise Neighborhood has provided for students of Barbourville, Corbin and Knox County Schools. For a copy of the complete proclamation, see mountainadvocate.com. Front, from left: Sarah Campbell, Diana Mills, Nicki Hammons, Sheila Terrell

Back, from right: Mike Hogg, Frank Shelton, Kayla Hubbard, Carla Jordan, Jenna Lawson, Natalie Gabbard, Amon W. Couch.

