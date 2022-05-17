Two Seniors from Knox Central High School, Christopher Brady Hamilton and Lance Kevin Smith, had to choose between attending their graduation or competing in the State Fishing Tournament.
The team of Lance Smith and Hunter Bright were the highest placing team in the 13th Region. It was both graduates 3rd State Championship Appearance.
The team is coached by Andrew Broughton and Tyler Helton. Kevin Smith and Norton Bright serve as Boat Captains.
Thanks to Amy Smith for the photos. A story on the tournament can be found in this week's Mountain Advocate.
