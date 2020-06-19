Hazard, Ky. (June 15, 2020) –
The Kentucky River District Health Department received confirmation of several new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend within our seven-county service area. Multiple cases are linked to The Trinity Holiness Tabernacle Church in Perry County. If you attended this church from May 24-June 27, 2020, you may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should monitor for symptoms including: fever, cough, and/or shortness of breath. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms please contact your local healthcare provider and ask about testing options in your area. The Health Department will provide an update when all necessary information has been obtained.
“In evidence of the spike over the weekend, COVID-19 is not over.” Said KRDHD Public Health Director, Scott Lockard. He reminds us “Please remember to wear your mask, practice social distancing, and practice good hand hygiene.”
