The Lady Generals took the court against the Clay County Lady Tigers for the third time this season in the opening game of the 2021 49th District Tournament. The Lady Generals had defeated their 49th District rivals in both regular season games, including one on the Lady Tigers home court. Coach Tyra’s team started the game cold, and fell behind by as many as 10 in the 2nd quarter, but scored 10 in a row to tie it 26 all at halftime.
The 2nd half was a seesaw battle, but Jackson County pulled ahead by 7 points in the 4th quarter with under 3 minutes left. Jackson County struggled from the free throw line, only making 4 of 12, including 4 critical misses in the 4th quarter. The Lady Generals didn’t score a field goal in the final 2 ½ minutes of the game, missed some free throws, and Taylor Asher hit two big 3s in the final quarter, the last one with 8 seconds left, to give Clay the lead by two, 49-47. Coach Tyra drew up a solid play to tie the game, and they got a high percentage shot from Kylee Shannon under the basket, but it rimmed out at the buzzer. The Lady Generals and their fans were devastated with the defeat by a final score of 47-49.
Shannon shot 10-17 from the floor for 20 points to lead the Lady Generals (Shannon had also been out with a Strep infection the last 3-4 games) Poor free throw shooting (the team shot 33% or 4/12) on the night hurt the Lady Generals. However, credit must also be given to the excellent play of the Lady Tigers. Clay probably played their best game of the year. They handled the ball well executing their offense with few turnovers.
The Lady Generals played an excellent game under the basket. Jackson County’s post players accounted for 40 of our 47 points. Kylee Shannon led the team with 20 points followed by Kenady Ward (13 points) and Abby Gilbert (7 points). Clay County had no answer for this trio under the basket.
The Lady Generals have every reason to be proud of what they have accomplished during this difficult season. They are poised to be a powerful team in the 49th District and the 13th Region for the next few seasons. Going into the game Monday night, the team was led by in scoring, rebounding, and free throw shooting by Sophomore Center Kenady Ward who was averaging 11.6 points and 8 rebounds per game and shooting 75% (30 of 40) from the free throw line. Freshman Kylee Shannon is 2nd on the team behind Ward in both those categories averaging 11.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. Shannon is also the top field goal shooter for the Lady Generals shooting over 61% from the floor. Junior Natalie Carl is 3rd in scoring averaging just under 10 points per game. Carl also has made the most three-pointers on the team (37 of 134). Junior Eden Lakes is 2nd on the team regarding three-pointers made (10 of 28 for almost 36%). The team will miss the play of graduating senior Emily Rose but they will have a solid foundation with the remaining players to be very competitive next season. Go Lady Generals!!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.