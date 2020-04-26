Larry Wayne Adams

Larry Wayne Adams, age 69, of Canoe, KY passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, KY.-He was born February 17, 1951, at Gays Creek, KY and was the son of the late Amerida and Alice (Abner) Adams.-He was preceded in death by his wife: Susan Renee Adams.-Three sisters: Elaine Barrett, Amanda Marie Johnson, and Wilma Lee Adams.-One brother: Calloway Adams.-He is survived by Special Friend: Brenda Southwood of Canoe, KY.-One daughter: Cristy Wagers of London, KY.-Four sons: Albert Roy Adams of London, KY; Joshua Adams of Buckhorn, KY; Matthew Zeke Adams of Jackson, KY; Brian Roberts of Irvine, KY; One sister: Elizabeth Conrad of Jackson, KY.-Two brothers: Jesse Adams of Buckhorn, KY; Hubert Adams of Booneville, KY.-He is also survived by a host of grandchildren and other relatives.-Private visitation and graveside service will be held with Leslie Abner officiating.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

