Former State Representative Lonnie Napier passed away April 14 at the age of 82. Napier served 14 terms in the Kentucky State Legislature from 1985-2013. He represented the 36th District of Berea, Cartersville, Lancaster, Paint Lick, Waco and Red Lick.
To those who knew Lonnie Napier best, he was described as a humble man who never forgot where he came from and was always willing to do the extra work to make the communities near and dear to his heart a better place.
Former Garrard County Judge Executive, John Wilson, who was one of Napier’s close friends, described Napier as one of the most compassionate and humble people he had ever met. The two men met in 1998 when Wilson was randomly assigned as his legislative aid, as a student at the University of Kentucky. Wilson said he helped him get elected as judge executive and helped him get his ﬁrst job as an attorney.
Wilson said Napier was always lending a helping hand, serving others, and doing random acts of kindness. “Whether it was extending water lines to the rural parts of the county, mentoring young people, helping people pay medical bills or buying groceries for people having a hard time it was those investments in people that Lonnie will be most remembered for. He took the time to invest in people’s hearts.”
Napier’s “man of the people” ways made a lasting impact on Wilson. “I can remember a life lesson from 2002. Lonnie had asked me to manage his race for state legislature. We were to meet at his store in Lancaster. I was early and when I walked into the store Lonnie was down on his hands and knees helping a farmer try on a pair of boots. He ﬁnished his sale and dusted himself off and we got in the car to drive to Berea for a meeting with the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. He was giving a speech that day about expanding broadband,” Wilson said. “Those moments really resonated with me.”
Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley said Napier maintained a large and active presence in Berea. “He played a key role in many projects in our city, including the revitalization of the “Old Town” artisan district on North Broadway, and getting the Kentucky Artisan Center placed in Berea. His contributions to our community will have a lasting impact on the quality of life for the citizens of our city.”
According to his obituary, Napier was described by a friend as a “courtly gentleman with country smarts.” From humble beginnings having attended a one room schoolhouse in
rural Garrard County, with true grit and hard work, Napier established himself as one of Kentucky’s most respected and successful politicians. He loved to tell and hear stories about Kentucky politics, and he was twice named the “Orator of the House” by his colleagues.
Some of Napier’s proudest accomplishments as state representative were the construction of the new Garrard Co. Justice Center, the establishment of an EKU satellite campus in Lancaster, restoration of the historic Grand Theatre in Lancaster, revitalization of Old Town Berea and the establishment of the Kentucky Artisan Center, as well as improvements to State Highway 52, U.S. 27, and making Copper Creek and Hamilton Valley state highways.
“On behalf of the Kentucky House of Representatives, I extend sympathy to the family of Representative Lonnie Napier,” said House Speaker David Osborne in an April 15 statement. “Those who served with Lonnie saw firsthand his commitment to the people of his district. He brought to the House his experience as a successful small businessman and service in local government and served with distinction for almost three decades. Lonnie worked tirelessly to provide his constituents with not only a voice in the House, but an advocate to state government agencies.”
Prior to his legislative career, Napier served as a County Magistrate on the Garrard Co. Fiscal Court, being the youngest person ever elected in the county at that time.
Napier was a successful businessman as owner of Napier Brothers Clothing Store in Lancaster as well as a champion auctioneer and realtor. He was a past president of the Kentucky Auctioneer Association and was chosen as “Man of the Year” by the Garrard Co. Chamber of Commerce. Napier also started the Garrard County Newspaper in 1971 and served in the Kentucky National Guard.
Napier had a wide circle of friends across the state, including a special group of young men who served him as interns and aides during his legislative career. Napier had a big heart and a sense of humor and was beloved by both sides of the political aisle as someone who was a devoted fighter for the average Kentuckian. He was a graduate of Garrard County High School, and was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Laws Degree from Eastern Kentucky University based on his constant support for higher education in the Commonwealth.
Visitation will be April 21 from 1- 8 p.m. at the Lancaster Church of God. Funeral services will be April 22 at p.m. at the Lancaster Church of God.
