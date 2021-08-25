From Rep Wesley: A bipartisan legislative committee charged with overseeing the state’s regulatory process met this week to discuss emergency regulations from the Kentucky Board of Education and Kentucky Department of Public Health to require face coverings in public schools and childcare facilities. Members of the Administrative Regulations Review Subcommittee ultimately rejected the regulation, voting along party lines to find the regulation deficient. This action does not strike down the regulation, but it does set it aside to be acted upon in the next legislative session.
As you know, there are many committees that perform different essential functions in the Kentucky General Assembly. The House and Senate have separate standing committees that only meet during legislative sessions when we move and approve bills and resolutions. During the interim, joint committees that are comprised of separate standing committee members from both chambers meet to discuss issues and potential legislation. Members also participate in special committees and task forces created to study a specific topic. Lastly, statutory committees are committees created by law to perform specific tasks, such as oversight, assessment and accountability.
The Administrative Regulation Review Subcommittee is a statutory committee comprised of both House and Senate members. Each month, the committee meets to review and comment on administrative regulations submitted by the Legislative Research Commission. In these meetings, agencies and cabinet officials present regulations, while members make nonbinding determinations concerning the statutory authority to promulgate administrative regulations.
The committee has three action options for recourse when they hear a regulation. They may ask agencies or cabinet officials to withdraw the regulation, defer the regulation to be heard next month, or vote to find a regulation deficient. By finding a regulation deficient, it marks the regulation to be acted upon in the upcoming legislative session.
As we continue to wait for the Kentucky Supreme Court to act on the Governor’s challenge to legislation passed to reign in executive authority, just this week the U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of Kentucky issued a restraining order enjoining the Governor’s executive order on public and private schools and childcare facilities. While the mask mandate still stands as emergency regulations, I think it is important to note that the federal court questioned the lawfulness of the Governor’s actions and specifically stated, “The Executive Branch cannot simply ignore laws passed by the duly-elected representatives of the citizens of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Therein lies tyranny. If the citizens dislike the laws passed, the remedy lies with them, at the polls.”
I will note that the federal court acted within a matter of days while the state court has had the legal challenge for months. As always, I can be reached here at home anytime or through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181. Feel free to contact me via email at Bill.Wesley@lrc.ky.gov. Also, visit the legislature’s website at legislature.ky.gov. “Our district will not be neglected”
