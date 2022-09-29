Lena Mills Garrison, 69, of Barbourville, passed away Friday evening, September 23, 2022 at the Barbourville ARH Hospital. She was the daughter of the late John L. and Emma Mills born on February 11, 1953 in Barbourville.
Lena was a former factory worker with American Greetings Corporation and a member of the River Baptist Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed tending to her garden, reading, working puzzles and playing card games. Most of all, she loved to spend time with her family.
On September 29, 1969, she united in marriage with Roy Wayne Garrison and to this union three children were born.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a beloved son, Stephen Dewayne Garrison; brothers and sisters-in-law, Vernon and wife, Jenny, Farmer C. and wife, June, John L. and wife, Linda and Arnold Mills; sisters, Jeanetta Patterson and Stacy Fields and a brother-in-law, Jim Carter.
Survivors include her loving husband of over 50 years, Roy Wayne Garrison of Barbourville; two children, Shawn Garrison and wife, Rhonda, of Knoxville, TN and Jennifer Price and husband, Donnie, of Woollum; sisters, Nadine Elliott and husband, Lonnie, Georgia Carter and Geneda Garland all of Barbourville; brothers, R.J. Mills and wife, Odie Mae, and Clark Mills and wife, Jamie, all of Girdler; daughter-in-law, Bessie Garrison; grandchildren, Amber, Matthew, Corey and Kaitlynn Garrison and Dillon and Hannah Price; great-grandchildren, Caleb Alan Garrison, Olivia Grace Bivens and Paisley Faith Price; a brother-in-law, Jay Fields; a sister-in-law, Almedia Mills; among other relatives and dear friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.