A little more than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, there is great hope for the future, as more than 200 million Americans have received the vaccine. Kentucky is 19th among the states, ranked by the percentage of vaccines they’ve administered of those distributed to them. Kentucky has administered nearly 3 million doses. Of that number, Baptist Health Corbin contributed over 35,000 doses to date.
The COVID-19 vaccines are an extraordinary success story – American ingenuity and spirit at work. The Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are rated at 95 percent effective. That’s remarkably high, but real world experience shows even better numbers – with 77 million fully vaccinated Americans, only 5,800 have become infected which is less than 0.008 percent. Not 5 percent (the expected rate) but just a fraction of a percent. And, 30 percent of those with breakthrough infections showed no symptoms.
No vaccine is 100 percent effective, but the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna versions clearly provide an extraordinary level of protection. The one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been declared safe and effective, with its benefits far outweighing the (literally) one in a million chance of blood clots.
More than 560,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, including some of our friends and neighbors. It has been heart-wrenching for our staff to come alongside and comfort families affected by this deadly disease. Vaccines protect us and are our pathway back to life before the novel coronavirus.
Putting things into perspective, the vaccines pose little risk for overwhelming benefits.
At Baptist Health Corbin, we are still administering the vaccine, but now on a convenient walk-in basis at the Corbin Center, Monday through Friday, 8:00 am.to 3:30 pm. We urge you to get your vaccine, either at our hospital, or one of the other 533 locations in Kentucky that are administering the vaccine now. To find the location nearest you, go to kycovid19.ky.gov.
Anthony Powers
President
Baptist Health Corbin
