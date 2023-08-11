Bell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Lisa Fugate has announced her candidacy for Bell County Circuit Court Judge.
Fugate graduated from Bell County High School in 2002 and went on to earn her undergraduate degree from Union College before going to the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy, Virginia. She became an attorney in 2009 when started practicing law in Bell County.
Fugate started working with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office in 2015.
“I have enjoyed every moment of it, including fighting for victims of tragedies and heinous crimes,” she said. “I have seen first hand the role of the Circuit Judge and the tremendous impact that Judge’s decisions have on this county.
“A Circuit Judge should always be fair and impartial, and follow the law, regardless of who the person is or who will like the decision. I have stood firm in the fight against crime in this County, and I will stand firm in ensuring the right thing is done in the Court and county if elected as Bell Circuit Court Judge on November 7th.”
Fugate grew up in Arjay and now lives in Pineville with her three children: Landon, age 12, Lainie, age 10 and Lynnzee, age 2.
She credited Judge Costanzo for treating her with courtesy, grace and professionalism from the first civil case she worked in his courtroom through her time working as a prosecutor.
“He always seemed to know when I needed a good laugh, or when I just needed to talk. He understood the pressures of the job, and was always there at the right moment and knew exactly what to say,” Fugate said. “During his time on the bench, Judge Costanzo taught me to take great pride in my job and the choices I make, and to always do the right thing, even if it is the unfavorable thing. I hope to share those same qualities as Bell Circuit Court Judge.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.