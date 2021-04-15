Kirksville spring gathering Saturday
The annual spring gathering at the Kirksville Community Center is set for Saturday.
The yearly event will be from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Kirksville Community Park. The Kentucky Bluegrass Cloggers will perform from noon-1 p.m. and “The Local” a food truck, will be serving food during the day. Arts and crafts, direct sales, antiques and vintage and Kentucky Proud venders will be available.
Two seats added to airport board
Legislation sponsored by Representative Deanna Frazier, R-Richmond, was ceremonially signed into law today. HB 158 simply permits the City of Richmond, the City of Berea, and Madison County to expand the existing six member airport board to eight members, allowing Eastern Kentucky University two board appointments.
University appointments will be nominated by the university president for confirmation by the board of regents. As is currently required, all the appointments will require joint approval by each entity on the board. This bill will strengthen the partnership between Eastern Kentucky University and Central Kentucky Regional Airport and make way for a flight training center at the regional facility.
“HB 158 will help attract much needed talent at these schools, and I was honored to be a part of this ceremonially signing today,” Frazier said. “Currently, Eastern Kentucky University has 320 aviation majors. The aviation program at EKU is the only program of its kind in the state of Kentucky and is yet another much needed economic driving force for our region.”
The legislation was originally signed into law by the governor on March 18.
