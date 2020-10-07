LUCY MCKINNEY MARTIN, the widow of Robert Samuel Martin, and the daughter of the late Harvey and Anne Powell McKinney, was born in Fayette County, Kentucky on January 14, 1944 and departed this life in Beattyville, Kentucky on October 2, 2020 at the age of 76 years, 8 months and 18 days. She was a homemaker and a member of the Riverview Baptist Church in Jessamine County, Kentucky.
Mrs. Martin is survived by seven children, Lydia Rucker of Kilgore, Texas, Sam Flinchum, Jr. of Irvine, Kentucky, George Flinchum, Anna Slone, William Flinchum, Jr. and Jeffery Flinchum all of Lexington, Kentucky, Lucinda Ross of Winchester, Kentucky; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; her brothers and sisters, Virgie Holder and Estill McKinney of Georgetown, Kentucky, Shirley Cook of Richmond, Kentucky, Charles McKinney of Jessamine County and Susie McKinney of London, Kentucky; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mrs. Martin was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Robert; a son, Robert Lee Martin; a daughter, Betty Ann Couch; and several brothers and sisters.
Burial took place on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Camp Nelson National Cemetery.
Newnam Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.