The Lynn Camp Wildcats had arguably the toughest opening game of the 13th region tournament, drawing the top-seeded North Laurel Jaguars. Through 12 region games in the regular season, the Jag' record was unblemished at a perfect 12-0. However, the Wildcats weren't intimidated as they came out swinging.
To open the game, North Laurel started on an 8-0 run before Lynn Camp was able to connect on their first basket of the game. It looked like the Jaguars would run away with the game early, but the Wildcats put up a fight to draw back within a respectable margin, trailing 24-13 after the first period.
The Jaguars mirrored their first quarter performance offensively, scoring 24 points in the second period. Wildcat big man Gavin "The Ginger Giant" Allen kept his team in the game, seemingly unstoppable on the interior. Allen kept the halftime margin below 20 points by connecting on a bank-shot three-pointer with just seconds remaining in the first half, leaving Lynn Camp trailing 48-29 at the half.
The Jaguars offense met little resistance in the third quarter, outscoring the Wildcats 15-11 in the period to take a 63-40 lead into the final frame. Trailing by more than 20 points and only one quarter remaining, the outlook was grim for Lynn Camp.
North Laurel went on to outscore the Wildcats 18-14 in the final period to secure a first-round region tournament victory and a berth in the second round of the tournament. With the loss, Lynn Camp's season comes to a close.
North Laurel was led in scoring by Reed Sheppard with 28 points. He was followed by Ryan Davidson with 19 points, Chase Dotson with 11 points, Brody Brock with nine points, Reece Davidson with six points, Caden Harris with four points, and Dylan Nicely and Clay Sizemore with two points each.
Lynn Camp was led in scoring by Gavin Allen with 25 points. He was followed by Micah Engle with 15 points, Duane Sparks with nine points, and Maison Prater with six points to round out scoring for the Wildcats.
