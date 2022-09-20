Lynn Camp football tallies victory over Jackson
After tasting victory in its season opening win over Jellico, the Lynn Camp Wildcats football team wanted more. A string of tough games saw the Wildcats lose three straight games, moving to 1-3 on the season. However, Lynn Camp worked its way back into the win column Friday night with a gritty win over the Jackson County Generals in an 8-6 decision.
MUTUALLY SLOW START:
Neither Lynn Camp nor Jackson County could get anything going offensively in the opening frame, with the two teams remaining knotted up at 0-0 after the first horn. Each defense held the opposing offense to minimal success through the air or on the ground. A few penalties from each team also assisted in killing out what offensive success was being had.
ON THE BOARD:
The Wildcats got their first touchdown in 13 quarters of play, as Brody Lane busted across the goal line for six. Following a successful 2-pt conversion, also scored by Lane, Lynn Camp held an 8-0 lead. Jackson County answered the Wildcats’ score with just over a minute remaining in the opening half, keeping the game very close at 8-6 by halftime.
DEFENSE WINS GAMES:
Lynn Camp’s defense pitched a shutout in the second half, as did the Jackson County defense. However, the damage was already done, and by the final horn, the Wildcats were victorious for the second time this season.
CLEAR GROWTH:
The Wildcats set out in the 2022 campaign to set the football team back on the right track. After starting the season with a win, confidence began to grow. However, a triad of tough games which saw Lynn Camp fail to score a single point gave them every reason to quit. They didn’t. Instead, they went back to work, and picked up a much-needed win over Jackson County.
BY THE NUMBERS:
The Wildcats finally hit pay dirt after three straight games of being held out of the endzone. Brody Lane led Lynn Camp with 16 carries for 137 yards and a touchdown. He also converted a 2-pt conversion. Quarterback Peyton Wilson was 2-of-5 passing for 19 yards. Both completions were caught by Ethan Chafin, who tallied all 19 receiving yards for Lynn Camp.
WHAT’S NEXT:
With momentum on their side, the Wildcats are seeking to down the Cumberland Gap Panthers on Friday night on the road in Claiborne County, TN. Kickoff is slated for 7:30
Cutline: Photo | Les Nicholson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.