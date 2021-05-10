The Lynn Camp middle school softball team claimed the 51st district championship after defeating the Barbourville middle school Lady Tigers 14-6. The Lady Wildcats amassed nine hits and seven RBI, while only have two walked and three total strikeouts. The Lady Tigers ended the game with six runs and one hit, scoring the majority of their runs by way of their 11 walked batters; nine Lady Tiger batters went down swinging.
Lynn Camp middle school head coach Hilda Miller doted on her team following the championship, drawing attention to the future of Lynn Camp softball.
"I'm very proud of this bunch," she said. "These girls have worked hard, and that hard work has paid off. We aren't done yet, we have a regional game coming up soon, and that's where our focus is at the moment, but we are happy to claim the district."
"You can look to the high school team, as well as our team, and see that the future of Lynn Camp softball looks very good," she added. "A lot of the girls that are now playing high school were with us last year and the year before. This young bunch is showing that they're talented too. The future is bright for softball around here."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.