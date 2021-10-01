Madison County Circuit Court: Week of September 16 - 22, 2021

Sept. 16

• Marcum, Anna vs. Carpenter, Boston Gene

Sept. 17

• Cheeks, Penny ET AL vs. Cheeks, Terry R. ET AL

• Robinson, Collis Ray vs. Robinson, Leshae Nicole

• Eaton, Heather Nicole vs. Pineur, Robert William

• Parker, Bayleigh B. vs. Parker, Joseph D.

• Beatty Dillard vs. Beatty, Lisa Carol

Sept. 21

• Brigmon, Timothy Michael vs. Brigmon, Brita Shae

• Brewer, Rodney B. vs. Risner, Mary A.

Sept. 22

• Gadd, Keeley Jeanette vs. Gadd, Larry Vinson

• Bryant, Markeiffe vs. Tina Bryant

Tags

Recommended for you