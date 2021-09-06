Aug. 19

•  Haley Hickle, 26, Crab Orchard:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto - $500 or more; failure to appear

• Robert Brown, 36, Berea:  non-payment of court costs, fees or fines

• Phillip Adkins, 37, Berea:  non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; failure to appear

• Adam McManus, 40, Richmond:  driving on a DUI suspended license – 1st offense

• Christopher Collett, 30, Middlesboro:  serving time

• Dakota Baldwin, 25, Richmond:  failure to appear

• John Mullins, 30, Berea:  terroristic threatening, 3rd degree

Aug. 20

• Timothy Parke, 41, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Charles Harvey, 41, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Cynthia Farmer, 45, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• Antoneytte Roberston, 40, Berea:  failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; no operators-moped license; drug paraphernalia-buy/possess; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana; serving parole violation warrant

• Steven Klein, 58, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant 

• Amandrea Blume, 29, Berea:  failure to appear

• Brandi Farthing, 41, Irvine:  failure to appear

• Tyler Berndt, 23, Nicholasville:  serving parole violation warrant

• Amie O’Boyle, 39, Alma, Michigan:  careless driving; disregarding a traffic control device; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st; resisting arrest

• Melissa Wagers, 44, Lexington:  failure to appear

• David James, 53, Somerset:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 3rd degree; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; no registration receipt ( 2 counts); no registration plates (2 counts); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess (2 counts)

• Don Varney, 31, Richmond:  wanton endangerment – 1st degree

Aug. 21

• Larry Williams, 33, Lexington:  assault, 2nd degree

• Donna Winstead, 56, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Billy Johnson, 37, Berea:  burglary, 2nd degree; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• Kaitlynn Hicks, 24, not given:  failure to appear

• Erin Reynolds, 49, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Steven Miller, 31, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Edward Adams II, 58, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Greg Hundley, 38, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Lisa Walter, 48, Akron, Ohio:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st degree; disorderly conduct, 2nd

Aug. 22

• Mark Bush, 42, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 3rd or greater offense (methamphetamine)

• Jonathan Bates, 29, Berea: assault,4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; criminal mischief, 3rd degree

• Levi Ross, 55, Irvine:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st 

• Zhackaria Prater, 20, Berea:  disregarding compulsory turn lane; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

•. Jose Flores, 22, Lexington:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st; no operator’s – moped license

• Anthony Calton, 54, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Leann Thomas, 42, Berea:  probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts)

• Nicholas Rickman, 21, Gilmer, Texas:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited

• Nicole Simon, 43, Berea:  alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offense

• Jonathan Arena, 20, Paris:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure to or improper signal; improper turning

• Ryan Nolan, 28, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Ann Richardson, 80, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (no visible injury) 

• Joshua Hancock, 31, Richmond:  file of transferee of vehicle to apply for a new title

•. Amanda Hancock, 29, Paducah, file of transferee of vehicle to apply for a new title

• Randall Durbin, 29, New Richmond, Ohio:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; possession of marijuana

• Mary Lou Riley, 39, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

Tags

Recommended for you