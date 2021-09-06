Aug. 19
• Haley Hickle, 26, Crab Orchard: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto - $500 or more; failure to appear
• Robert Brown, 36, Berea: non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
• Phillip Adkins, 37, Berea: non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; failure to appear
• Adam McManus, 40, Richmond: driving on a DUI suspended license – 1st offense
• Christopher Collett, 30, Middlesboro: serving time
• Dakota Baldwin, 25, Richmond: failure to appear
• John Mullins, 30, Berea: terroristic threatening, 3rd degree
Aug. 20
• Timothy Parke, 41, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Charles Harvey, 41, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Cynthia Farmer, 45, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• Antoneytte Roberston, 40, Berea: failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; no operators-moped license; drug paraphernalia-buy/possess; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana; serving parole violation warrant
• Steven Klein, 58, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant
• Amandrea Blume, 29, Berea: failure to appear
• Brandi Farthing, 41, Irvine: failure to appear
• Tyler Berndt, 23, Nicholasville: serving parole violation warrant
• Amie O’Boyle, 39, Alma, Michigan: careless driving; disregarding a traffic control device; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st; resisting arrest
• Melissa Wagers, 44, Lexington: failure to appear
• David James, 53, Somerset: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 3rd degree; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; no registration receipt ( 2 counts); no registration plates (2 counts); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess (2 counts)
• Don Varney, 31, Richmond: wanton endangerment – 1st degree
Aug. 21
• Larry Williams, 33, Lexington: assault, 2nd degree
• Donna Winstead, 56, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Billy Johnson, 37, Berea: burglary, 2nd degree; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• Kaitlynn Hicks, 24, not given: failure to appear
• Erin Reynolds, 49, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Steven Miller, 31, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Edward Adams II, 58, Berea: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Greg Hundley, 38, Richmond: failure to appear
• Lisa Walter, 48, Akron, Ohio: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st degree; disorderly conduct, 2nd
Aug. 22
• Mark Bush, 42, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 3rd or greater offense (methamphetamine)
• Jonathan Bates, 29, Berea: assault,4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; criminal mischief, 3rd degree
• Levi Ross, 55, Irvine: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Zhackaria Prater, 20, Berea: disregarding compulsory turn lane; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
•. Jose Flores, 22, Lexington: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st; no operator’s – moped license
• Anthony Calton, 54, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Leann Thomas, 42, Berea: probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts)
• Nicholas Rickman, 21, Gilmer, Texas: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited
• Nicole Simon, 43, Berea: alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offense
• Jonathan Arena, 20, Paris: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure to or improper signal; improper turning
• Ryan Nolan, 28, Richmond: failure to appear
• Ann Richardson, 80, Berea: assault, 4th degree (no visible injury)
• Joshua Hancock, 31, Richmond: file of transferee of vehicle to apply for a new title
•. Amanda Hancock, 29, Paducah, file of transferee of vehicle to apply for a new title
• Randall Durbin, 29, New Richmond, Ohio: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; possession of marijuana
• Mary Lou Riley, 39, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.