August 23
• Jonathan Colwell, 33, Somerset, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
• Tibor, Bocska, 35, Sandgap: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Kevin Bowen, 24, Irvine: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified
• Johnnie Abney, 41, Irvine: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession marijuana
• Christine Farnstorm, 43, Waco: failure to appear
• Charles Medlock, 57, McKee: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Christian Martin, 21: public intoxication -controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Shaniece Garcia, 25, Richmond: fraudulent use of a credit card $500 but less than $10,000
• Gary Brock, 53, Berea: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Gabriela McLaughlin, 34, Richmond: failure to appear
• Ashley Szoszorek, 29, Harrodsburg: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Seth McLaughlin, 37, Berea: failure to appear
• Hunter Terrill, 21, Berea: failure to appear
August 24
• Fonda Crowe, 57, Richmond: operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; no operator’s – moped license; receiving stolen property under $10,000; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Rayronnie Flannery, 27, Berea: serving parole violation warrant
• Ronnie Mullins, 41, Berea: non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
• Opal Carpenter, 35, Richmond: assault, 4th degree, no visible injury; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified)
• Michael Glorioso, 30, Richmond: failure to appear
• Michaela Martin, 24, Winchester: alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offenses
• Anna Hardiman, 46, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Brian Estes, 35, Irvine: serving time
• Dino Perry, 62, Lancaster: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)
• Crystal Cornelison, 43, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree (drug unspecified)
• Michael Granillo, 21, McKee: serving time
• Robert Jones, 42, Clay City: driving on a DUI suspended license – 1st offense; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Earl Justice, 51, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances); reckless driving
• Valerie Lainhart, 41, Richmond: failure to appear
• Travis McCarty, 39, Winchester: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
August 25
• Dalton Hill, 29, Richmond: failure to appear
• Marty Johns, 36, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine)
• Jessica Messer, 41, Irvine: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Jessica Gilvin, 29, Winchester: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Jerry Stone, 54, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (child abuse)
• Christopher Grant, 42, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Silas Rathbun, 31, sodomy, 1st degree- domestic violence
• William Olds, 50, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
• Richard Lamb, Jr., 21, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Susan Hadley, 43, Richmond: drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• Commody White, 30, Richmond: faiiure to appear
• Ralph Bowling, 90, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.