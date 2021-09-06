Aug. 23

• Jonathan Colwell, 33, Somerset, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines

• Tibor, Bocska, 35, Sandgap:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Kevin Bowen, 24, Irvine:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified

• Johnnie Abney, 41, Irvine:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession marijuana

• Christine Farnstorm, 43, Waco:  failure to appear

• Charles Medlock, 57, McKee:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Christian Martin, 21:  public intoxication -controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Shaniece Garcia, 25, Richmond:  fraudulent use of a credit card $500 but less than $10,000

• Gary Brock, 53, Berea:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Gabriela McLaughlin, 34, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Ashley Szoszorek, 29, Harrodsburg:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Seth McLaughlin, 37, Berea:  failure to appear

• Hunter Terrill, 21, Berea:  failure to appear

August 24

Fonda Crowe, 57, Richmond:  operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; no operator’s – moped license; receiving stolen property under $10,000; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Rayronnie Flannery, 27, Berea:  serving parole violation warrant

• Ronnie Mullins, 41, Berea:  non-payment of court costs, fees or fines

• Opal Carpenter, 35, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree, no visible injury; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified)

• Michael Glorioso, 30, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Michaela Martin, 24, Winchester:  alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offenses

• Anna Hardiman, 46, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Brian Estes, 35, Irvine:  serving time

• Dino Perry, 62, Lancaster:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)

• Crystal Cornelison, 43, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree (drug unspecified)

• Michael Granillo, 21, McKee: serving time

• Robert Jones, 42, Clay City:  driving on a DUI suspended license – 1st offense; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Earl Justice, 51, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances); reckless driving

• Valerie Lainhart, 41, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Travis McCarty, 39, Winchester:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

Aug. 25

• Dalton Hill, 29, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Marty Johns, 36, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine)

• Jessica Messer, 41, Irvine:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Jessica Gilvin, 29, Winchester:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Jerry Stone, 54, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (child abuse)

• Christopher Grant, 42, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Silas Rathbun, 31, sodomy, 1st degree- domestic violence

• William Olds, 50, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees or fines

• Richard Lamb, Jr., 21, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Susan Hadley, 43, Richmond:  drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

• Commody White, 30, Richmond:  faiiure to appear

• Ralph Bowling, 90, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st offense

