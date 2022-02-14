Madison County Detention Center: January 31 - February 2, 2022

Jan. 31

• Taylor Wagers, 25, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Heather Renea Wagers, 44, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Kimberly R. Downs, 36, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Rebecca McKnight, 49, Richmond:  failure to appear

Adam Stacy Castle, 46, Berea:  escape, 2nd degree; tampering with prisoner monitoring device; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; giving officer false identifying information; theft of identity of another without consent

• Bobbie Knuckles, 42, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); illegal possession of a legend drug; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree (drug unspecified)

• Melissa Shippy, 54, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Angela M. Gabbard, 26, Berea:  assault, 4th degree domestic violence (minor injury)

• Billy Adam Pence, 42, Eubank:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st; failure to wear seatbelt; careless driving; obstructed vision and/or windshield; illegal possession of a legend drug; prescription-controlled substance no properly contained, - 1st offense

• Dylan D. Bellegarde, 30, Winchester: failure to appear

• Christopher Earl Miller, 32, Berea: serving probation violation warrant

• Michael Scott Northern, 40, Berea:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Sarah Carr, 31, McKee:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

 Feb. 1

• Briana Coffey, 25, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Charles R. Metcalfe, 50, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant

• Joshua Brandon Baker, 37, not given:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; non- payment of court costs, fees, or fines; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; license to be in possession; theft of identity of another without consent

• Charles Earnest Hutton, 47, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Hunter Isak Wagers, 19, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol 008 – 1st; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license’ possession of an open alcohol container in a motor vehicle, prohibited; wanton endangerment – 1st degree

• William Lee Lawson, 49, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Melissa Kay Dalton, 42, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Cody Campbell, 30, Stanton:  failure to appear

• Roy S. Johnson, 48, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Floyd Joseph Espey, 37, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Austin Madden, 28, Berea:  theft by deception, include cold checks

• John Wesley White, 42, Beattyville:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Kyle Coler-Dark, 39, Lexington:  probation velation (for felony offense)

• Greg Kay Hundley, 39, Richmond:  no registration plates; no registration receipt; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to wear seatbelts; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified); failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense

• Cylina Johnson, 42, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Jeffrey Lynn Bond, 39, Mt. Vernon:  fugitive from another state – warrant required

• Melissa Ann Fuson, 39, Lexington:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Brandon Wynn, 37, Brodhead:  burglary, 3rd degree; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; criminal mischief, 3rd degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

 Feb, 2

• Jennifer Harvey, 35, Owingsville:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• James Ratliff, 45, Richmond, probation violation (for technical offense)

• Greg Cornelison, 56, Louisville:  criminal possession of a forged instrument, 2nd degree; theft by deception, include cold checks $1,000 but less than $10,000

• Sheila Patterson, 53, not given: failure to appear

• Melanie Ryann Bogie, 38, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Daniel Dewayne Fryer, 43, possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

• Marnique Horn, 27, Richmond:  fugitive from another state – warrant required

• Gloria Gaunce, 70, Richmond:  strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (minor injury)

• Lisa Renee Robinson, 48, Mt Vernon

• Lindsay Karczewski, 20, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree domestic violence (minor injury)

 

