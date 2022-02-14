Madison County Detention Center: January 31 - February 2, 2022

Jan. 31
• Taylor Wagers, 25, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Heather Renea Wagers, 44, Richmond: failure to appear
• Kimberly R. Downs, 36, Richmond: failure to appear
• Rebecca McKnight, 49, Richmond: failure to appear
Adam Stacy Castle, 46, Berea: escape, 2nd degree; tampering with prisoner monitoring device; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; giving officer false identifying information; theft of identity of another without consent
• Bobbie Knuckles, 42, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); illegal possession of a legend drug; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree (drug unspecified)
• Melissa Shippy, 54, Richmond: failure to appear
• Angela M. Gabbard, 26, Berea: assault, 4th degree domestic violence (minor injury)
• Billy Adam Pence, 42, Eubank: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st; failure to wear seatbelt; careless driving; obstructed vision and/or windshield; illegal possession of a legend drug; prescription-controlled substance no properly contained, - 1st offense
• Dylan D. Bellegarde, 30, Winchester: failure to appear
• Christopher Earl Miller, 32, Berea: serving probation violation warrant
• Michael Scott Northern, 40, Berea: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Sarah Carr, 31, McKee: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
Feb. 1
• Briana Coffey, 25, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Charles R. Metcalfe, 50, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant
• Joshua Brandon Baker, 37, not given: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; non- payment of court costs, fees, or fines; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; license to be in possession; theft of identity of another without consent
• Charles Earnest Hutton, 47, Richmond: failure to appear
• Hunter Isak Wagers, 19, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol 008 – 1st; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license’ possession of an open alcohol container in a motor vehicle, prohibited; wanton endangerment – 1st degree
• William Lee Lawson, 49, Richmond: failure to appear
• Melissa Kay Dalton, 42, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Cody Campbell, 30, Stanton: failure to appear
• Roy S. Johnson, 48, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Floyd Joseph Espey, 37, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Austin Madden, 28, Berea: theft by deception, include cold checks
• John Wesley White, 42, Beattyville: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Kyle Coler-Dark, 39, Lexington: probation velation (for felony offense)
• Greg Kay Hundley, 39, Richmond: no registration plates; no registration receipt; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to wear seatbelts; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified); failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense
• Cylina Johnson, 42, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Jeffrey Lynn Bond, 39, Mt. Vernon: fugitive from another state – warrant required
• Melissa Ann Fuson, 39, Lexington: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Brandon Wynn, 37, Brodhead: burglary, 3rd degree; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; criminal mischief, 3rd degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
Feb, 2
• Jennifer Harvey, 35, Owingsville: probation violation (for felony offense)
• James Ratliff, 45, Richmond, probation violation (for technical offense)
• Greg Cornelison, 56, Louisville: criminal possession of a forged instrument, 2nd degree; theft by deception, include cold checks $1,000 but less than $10,000
• Sheila Patterson, 53, not given: failure to appear
• Melanie Ryann Bogie, 38, Richmond: failure to appear
• Daniel Dewayne Fryer, 43, possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• Marnique Horn, 27, Richmond: fugitive from another state – warrant required
• Gloria Gaunce, 70, Richmond: strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (minor injury)
• Lisa Renee Robinson, 48, Mt Vernon
• Lindsay Karczewski, 20, Richmond: assault, 4th degree domestic violence (minor injury)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.