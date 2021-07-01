Madison County Detention Center: June 29, 2021

Chandler Hardesty, 33, Lexington:  receiving stolen property under $10,000

• Walter, Hardesty, 23, Mt. Vernon:  receiving stolen property under $10,000

• Jacob Roe, 28, Paris:  failure to appear

• Devin Biggs, 18, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Neil Brents, 22, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• William McVay, 31, East Bernstadt:  serving warrant (for other police agency)

• Ada Miniard, 35, Richmond:  wanton endangerment – 1st degree

• Colby Yaney, 37, Richmond:  speeding 22 mph over limit; following another vehicle too closely; license to be in possession’ operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; resisting arrest

• Braaz Sawyer, 26, Berea:  improper passing; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; receiving stolen property (firearm)

• Elizabeth Crowe, 40, Annville:  no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Hayley Hickle, 25, Crab Orchard:  drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

• Leigh Bell, 32, Winchester:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense – (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine)

• Tony Long, 46, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• John Damrell, 25, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Jonas Townsend, 47, Waco:  serving warrant (for other police agency)

