Madison County Detention Center: June 29, 2021

Chandler Hardesty, 33, Lexington: receiving stolen property under $10,000
• Walter, Hardesty, 23, Mt. Vernon: receiving stolen property under $10,000
• Jacob Roe, 28, Paris: failure to appear
• Devin Biggs, 18, Berea: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Neil Brents, 22, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• William McVay, 31, East Bernstadt: serving warrant (for other police agency)
• Ada Miniard, 35, Richmond: wanton endangerment – 1st degree
• Colby Yaney, 37, Richmond: speeding 22 mph over limit; following another vehicle too closely; license to be in possession’ operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; resisting arrest
• Braaz Sawyer, 26, Berea: improper passing; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; receiving stolen property (firearm)
• Elizabeth Crowe, 40, Annville: no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Hayley Hickle, 25, Crab Orchard: drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
• Leigh Bell, 32, Winchester: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense – (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine)
• Tony Long, 46, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• John Damrell, 25, Berea: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Jonas Townsend, 47, Waco: serving warrant (for other police agency)
