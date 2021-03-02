MCDC Logo

Mar. 1

• Matthew Benson, 71, Fall Creek WI, failure to appear

• Shelly Little-Baker, 39, Richmond, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Jimmy Guinn, 74, Castlewood, VA, failure to appear

• Kelly Whitt, 33, Berea, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

• Christopher Whitt, 38, Berea, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

• Jordan Thomas, 27, Berea, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (drug unspecified)

