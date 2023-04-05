March 23
• Jonathon M. Yarrington, 23, Richmond: distribution of obscene matter to minors, 1st offense; possession of madder sex performance by minor under the age of 12 – 1st; tampering with physical evidence; procuring or promoting use of minor by electronic means
• Daniel W. Brezeale, 44, Berea: failure to appear
• Brett Davidson, 27, Richmond: failure to appear
• Jackie Ray Powell, 31, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Shelton King, 28, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant
• Nicholia Smith, 52, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Frankie Jones, 53, Winchester: hold for court
• Mario Dalton, 41, Richmond: hold for court
• Leon Ratliff, 61, Winchester: hold for court
• John Michael Brown, 40, Richmond: hold for court
• Cleveland Hones, 67, Winchester: hold for court
• Penelope Anne Powell, 46, Waco: failure to appear
• Pamela Baldwin, 60, McKee: disregarding traffic control device – traffic light; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; leaving scene of accident = failure to render aid or assistance; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to appear (2 counts)
• Ronnie Creech, 30, Berea: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Patrick Hacker, 19. Berea: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1ST and 2nd offense)
March 24
• Alvin D. Gross, 48, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd
offense)
• Eugene Truett, 34, McKee: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd
offense)
• Clifford Steven Lynn, 68: serving weekends
• Valerie Spivey, 35, Richmond: hold for court
• Akman Madden, 32, Richmond: possession of a handgun by a convicted felon
• Brent Watson, 28, Richmond: speeding, 15 mph over limit; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to comply with sex offender registration (1st offense)
• Rebecca Kerry McWilliams, 45, Versailles: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; probation violation (for misdemeanor offense)
• Corey R. Roberts, 44, Lexington: fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment – 1st degree – police officer; reckless driving; speeding, 15 mph over limit; improper passing; disregarding stop sign; improperly passing on left side of road
• Charles Edward Denny, 35, Winchester: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Keith Michael Castle, 32, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol
• Everett W. Strong, 44, Nicholasville: serving weekends
• Cody Collins, 23, Irvine: serving weekends
• Jerrod Douglas Abney, 36, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Jessica Williams, 34, Berea: rape, 2nd degree – no force; incest; sodomy, 2nd degree
• Anna Smith, 36, Beattyville: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Dixie Garthman, 53, Lancaster: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
March 25
• Robert Williams, 36, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Aldolfo Castillejos Perez, 31, not given”. alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Carlos A. Roman-Moreno, 26, Douglas, Georgia: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); resisting arrest
• Jose A. Matias, 34, Dayton, Ohio: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances); possession of an open alcohol container in a motor vehicle; failure to produce insurance card; no operator’s – moped license; no registration receipt; failure to wear seat belts; reckless driving
• Jaron Hamilton, 32, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant; failure to appear (2 counts); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana
• Austin C. Evans, 32, Berea: operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st
• Cole Lockhart, 21, Berea: speeding, 15 mph over limit; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st; careless driving; driving too fast for traffic conditions; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security -1st; failure to produce insurance card
• Timothy Smith, 54, Richmond: menacing; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; arson, 1st degree; wanton endangerment – 1st degree – police officer; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; criminal mischief, 3rd degree
• Kayla Underwood, 25, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• James W. Lear, 64, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance – 1st; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt
• William Scott Masters, 51, Richmond; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• James Gregory McKinney, 46, Richmond: failure to appear
• Alicia G. Stewart, 43, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)
• William Thomas Flannery, 35, McKee: failure to appear
• Jackie P. Johnson, 37, McKee: failure to appear
• Thomas W. Estes: 34, Irvine: failure to appear
• Rhonhda Gaynelle Endicott, 41, Richmond: disregarding stop sign; failure to produce insurance card; trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 4 grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
