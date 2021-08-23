Madison County Detention Center Recap: August 8 - 11, 2021

Aug. 8

• No records for this date available from the MCDT.

 

Aug. 9

• Nathan Corder, 18, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Thomas Floyd, 43, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (2 grams or greater methamphetamine) failure to appear

• Toni Ransdell, 28, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Michael Cornett, Jr., 33, Irvine:  failure to appear

Brandon Noe, 40, Hamilton, Ohio:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Craig Overbee, 42, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance – excludes alcohol; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

 

Aug. 10

• Mitchell Wren, 47, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); failure to appear

• Micah Williams, 21, Berea:  possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); failure to appear

• Charles Denny, 33, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Kevin Lawson, 45, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Sam Isaacs, 54, Berea:  failure to appear; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine)

• Brittany Bingham, 32, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical offense)

• Shawnta Patterson, 46, Berea:  probation violation (for technical offense)

• Fredrick Cardeman, 53, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Kristin Deering, 40, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Robert Short, 33, Richmond:  failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; no registration plates; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; receiving stolen property under $10,000; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; inadequate silencer (muffler); failure to appear

• Troy Weidman, 49, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition under $500; alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

 

Aug. 11

• Charles Durham, 42, Irvine:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); persistent felony offender I; failure to appear

• Alexus Cutshaw, 61, Carrolton:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition (auto) under $10,000

• Diana Shanks, 36, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Kelly Hardin, 44, Richmond:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Tyson Watson, 38, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Petrina Blair, 45, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Johnathan Jones, 32, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Tawanna Isaacs, 27, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); illegal possession of a legend drug; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• James Terry, 59, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Christopher Terrill, 32, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

