Madison County Detention Center Recap: August 8 - 11, 2021

Aug. 8
• No records for this date available from the MCDT.
Aug. 9
• Nathan Corder, 18, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Thomas Floyd, 43, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (2 grams or greater methamphetamine) failure to appear
• Toni Ransdell, 28, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Michael Cornett, Jr., 33, Irvine: failure to appear
Brandon Noe, 40, Hamilton, Ohio: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Craig Overbee, 42, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance – excludes alcohol; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
Aug. 10
• Mitchell Wren, 47, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); failure to appear
• Micah Williams, 21, Berea: possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); failure to appear
• Charles Denny, 33, Richmond: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Kevin Lawson, 45, Richmond: failure to appear
• Sam Isaacs, 54, Berea: failure to appear; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine)
• Brittany Bingham, 32, Richmond: probation violation (for technical offense)
• Shawnta Patterson, 46, Berea: probation violation (for technical offense)
• Fredrick Cardeman, 53, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Kristin Deering, 40, Richmond: failure to appear
• Robert Short, 33, Richmond: failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; no registration plates; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; receiving stolen property under $10,000; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; inadequate silencer (muffler); failure to appear
• Troy Weidman, 49, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition under $500; alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
Aug. 11
• Charles Durham, 42, Irvine: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); persistent felony offender I; failure to appear
• Alexus Cutshaw, 61, Carrolton: theft by unlawful taking or disposition (auto) under $10,000
• Diana Shanks, 36, Richmond: failure to appear
• Kelly Hardin, 44, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Tyson Watson, 38, Richmond: failure to appear
• Petrina Blair, 45, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Johnathan Jones, 32, Richmond: failure to appear
• Tawanna Isaacs, 27, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); illegal possession of a legend drug; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• James Terry, 59, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Christopher Terrill, 32, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.