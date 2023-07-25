Madison County Marriage Licenses: July 6 -12, 2023

July 6
• Abbigail Lee Ann Russ to Caden Willis Grant Comer
• Melissa Ann Murphy to James Marvin Richardson, III
July 7
• James Edward Closterman to Christy Lynn Haselwood
• Carrianne Carol Raider to WD Shane Broaddus
• Benjamin Charles Stamper to Hayley Brook Allen
July 10
• Kayla Elizabeth Clevenger to Aaron Keith Campbell
• Chloe Madison Simerly to Nickalas Keith Meyers
• Jimmy Wayne Wooton to Emma Lee Couch
• Abigail Mae Glei to Gentry Reiya Deck
July 12
• Tabitha Renea Baird to Daniel Paul Baird
• Kelvin Eugene Profit to Nakia Chanelle Parks
• Billy Allan Dargavell to Karen Wagoner
• Anthony Chris Martin to Roberta Lee Martin
Jeffrey David Baker to Christy Renee Collins
Jeffrey Allen Burkett, II to Tamisha Reashae Blevins
Stacy Nichole Holland to Randall Scott Cain
Katheen Rose Holtz to Wesley Chance Hall
