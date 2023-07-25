Madison County Marriage Licenses: July 6 -12, 2023

July 6

• Abbigail Lee Ann Russ to Caden Willis Grant Comer

• Melissa Ann Murphy to James Marvin Richardson, III

July 7

• James Edward Closterman to Christy Lynn Haselwood

• Carrianne Carol Raider to WD Shane Broaddus

• Benjamin Charles Stamper to Hayley Brook Allen

July 10

• Kayla Elizabeth Clevenger to Aaron Keith Campbell

• Chloe Madison Simerly to Nickalas Keith Meyers

• Jimmy Wayne Wooton to Emma Lee Couch

• Abigail Mae Glei to Gentry Reiya Deck

July 12

• Tabitha Renea Baird to Daniel Paul Baird

• Kelvin Eugene Profit to Nakia Chanelle Parks

• Billy Allan Dargavell to Karen Wagoner

• Anthony Chris Martin to Roberta Lee Martin

Jeffrey David Baker to Christy Renee Collins

Jeffrey Allen Burkett, II to Tamisha Reashae Blevins

Stacy Nichole Holland to Randall Scott Cain

Katheen Rose Holtz to Wesley Chance Hall

