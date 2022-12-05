Madison County Property Transfers for the Week of November 17 - 23, 2022

Nov. 17
• Kayla B. Calico and Justin R. Calico to Brianna Chamaine Branham, 111 Canterbury Road, Richmond, $202,000
• Jamie Lea Hall and Kyle Perrault to Lindsey Danielle Brown, lot 1 Stoney Creek Subdivision, $225,000
• LP Construction, LLC to James William Hatfield and Julie M. Hatfield, 216 James Thomas Way, Richmond, $369,900
• Betty Williams to Brian K. Hatmaker and Teresa A. Hatmaker, 126 Oak Meadow Drive, Berea, $373,500
• Gary Paul Peretti to Kenny Combs and Larry Combs, lots 1 and 2 Dixie Glades Acres, $36,000
• Jefferson Jackson, Jr. and Geraldine Jackson to Mark Anthony Jackson and Ashlie Jackson, tract 1 plat 29/323, for the love and affection as a gift from parent to child
• Jefferson Jackson, Jr. and Geraldine Jackson to Mark Anthony Jackson and Ashlie Jackson, tract Madison County, for the love and affection as a gift from parent to child
• Timothy Snow and Rosalie Snow to Jered Allen Hall and Lauren Whitaker, 204 Shiloh Crest Court, Richmond, $390,000
• Marjorie R. Hendren with life estate being reserved for Marjorie R. Hendren and the remainder in fee to Cheryl H. Railey, Rebecca Gordon and Mary Ruth Jaggers, tracts Madison County, for and in consideration of the love and affection between a mother and her daughters
• Ballinger’s Apartments, LLC to Sipple Investments Properties, LLC, tract plat 3/176, $450,000
• April Pergrem to James J. Blake and Amie B. Blake, 1492 Champion Way, Richmond, $2,700,000
• Sara K. Combs and Dale W. Combs to Luther J. Cottrell, Jr and Sheila Cottrell, lot 29 Crossings Subdivision, $28,000
Nov. 18
• Ross the Realtor, LLC to Kentucky Property Ventures, LLC, tract Madison County, $20,000
• Kingston Auto Sales, LLC a.k.a Town and country Auto Sales to The Brian E. Charles Living Trust, by Brian E. Charles, Trustee, 3564 Berea Road, Richmond, for and in consideration of funding the Brian E. Charles Living Trust
• Richmond Development Company, LLC to Brian Charles, Trustee for and on behalf of the Brian Charles Living Trust, tracts Madison County, $460,000
• Nancy Johnson to Cody Anthony Boone and Nancy Johnson, 1 Moore Branch, Irvine, KY, for and in consideration of love and affection
• Houghton Homes, LLC to Amber S. Ruffner, 6005 Arbor Woods Way, Richmond, $323,000
• John Lyndon Marcum to Justin Morgan Hunter, Sierra Hunter and Marsha L. Hunter, tracts Madison County, $413,500
• Solace Properties, LLC to Matthew Riddell, tracts Madison County, $140,000
