Madison County Property Transfers: July 27 - 28, 2023

June 27
• Matthew Motz and Mysti Motz to Triple M, LLC, tract Madison County, $152,500
• MB Property Group, LLC to Simpson Property Holdings, LLC, lot 17 Southern Hills Subdivision, $380,000
• Robert E. Simpson and Cindy M. Simpson to Simpson Farm, LLC< 2829 Gravel Lick Branch, Berea, in and for the consideration of changing the manner in which the title to herein-below described is held
• Simpson Farm, LLC to Simpson Property Holdings, LLC, lot 32 Markwood Subdivision; 405 Sara Leigh Drive; 407 Sara Leigh Drive; 409 Sara Leigh Drive, 427 Sara Leigh Drive in and for the consideration of changing the manner in which title to the herein is held
• April Lee Venable to Joseph Ellis Napier, lot 1 Saddlebrook Estates, $210,000
• KY Heritage Homes, LLC to Blue Willow Property Group, LLC, Units 33, 34, 35, and 36 River Run Phase III, $80,000
• Kevin Johnson to Mary Sue Johnson and Earl J. Johnson, 329, 409 and 413 Lewis Drive, $1.00
• Colton G. Reese (a/k/a Colton Grant Reese) and Bethany Reese to Kevin Johnson, 329, 409 and 413 Lewis Drive, $100.00
• Cassandra Meek, Floyd A. Meek and Joyce Lynn Meek to Harrison G. Dixon, lot 101 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $260,000
• Daniel Thomas Redmond and Shelby Redmond to Michelle M. Wolfinbarger, 620 Jennifer Drive, Richmond, $252,500
• Daniel Flynn and Shannon Isbell to Harold Amon, lot 6 Fairfield Subdivision, $259,900
• DDT Development, LLC to DNM Holdings, LLC, lots 70, 71, 74, 81 and 82 Final Recorded Plat Fair Vista Subdivision, 242,500
• Michele Lea Ramalia to Darla Jean Miller, lot 19 Block F Locker Court, Berea, $174,000
June 28
• Stephen Matthew Greasor to Chelsea Gayheart and Logan Gayheart, 167 Primrose Circle, Richmond, $345,000
• Triple M, LLC to Sean Michael Gabbert, tract U.S. Highway 25, $215,000
• Calvin Lee Casey and Tiffani Brooke Casey to Nathaniel R. Simmons and Jessica L. Simmons, tract Madison County, $415,000
• Eva M. Adkins to Emily Childress Smith and Trevor Smith, 816 Darby Lane, Berea, $215,000
• Timothy A. Norris and Madison L,. Norris to Allisandra Hope Newton and Richard J. Newton, II, 729 Amanda Court, Richmond, $274,900
• Tommy Cope Properties, LLC to Kathryn Dennis and Danny Dennis, lot 46 Fincastle Subdivision Phase I, $292,900
• DDT Development Co., LLC to Four Mile Investments, LLC, lot 2 Final Record Plat Fair Vista Subdivision, $50,000
• DDT Development Co., LLC to John Devere Builders, Inc., lots 22 and 23 on the Final Record Plat Fair Vista Subdivision, $100,000
• Newby Christian Church, Inc. to Chris M. Benton, Brandy M. Benton, Clayton E. Benton and James L. Benton, lot 1 Maple Grove Turnpike, for and in consideration of Grantees agreement to abide by restrictions in Deed Book 638 page 563
• Michael D. Bettes to Jimmy P. Sanchez, 500 Spyglass Hill Drive (a/k/a 372 Prestwick Circle), $55,000
• Kathryn Bowman to Darrell Smith and Sara Smith, tract Madison County, $190,000
• Joseph C. Chowning and Joyce L. Chowning to Joseph C. Chowning and Joyce L. Chowning, tracts Madison County, for and in consideration of the love and affection between parties and desire to hold title to property with rights of survivorship between them
• Ui Yong Ito and Kenta Ito to DKLRK, LLC, 225 Porter Drive, Richmond, $47,000
• Ui Yong Ito and Kenta Ito to DKLRK, LLC, lot Spangler Drive, $40,000
• County of Madison Public Courthouse Corporation to Madison County, Kentucky Public Properties Corporation, tract Madison County, Grantor in consideration of the transfer of property from one public property corporation to another public property transfer and in order to complete financing and bond issuance for the Madison County Courthouse renovations
