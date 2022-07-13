July 5
•Gwendolyn S. Langdon to Jared Thomas Phillips and Kathryn Coleen Phillips, lot 20 Lexington Heights Subdivision, Richmond, $280,000
• Cain Homes, LLC to Alexander Thomas Hamilton, 1067 Judah Bear Boulevard, Richmond, $209,900
• Virgil W. Cook, Jr., as Personal Representative of the Estate of Maybelle M. Cook and Virgil W. Cook, Jr. and Cheryl L. Cook (a/k/a Cheryl Stevenson, as Co-Trustees of the Maybelle M. Cook Genesis Trust Agreement, U.T. D. 22nd day of February, 2016, to Larry Todd and Wanda Todd, lots Madison County, $10,000
• Rodney Moberly, Trustee of the Louellen Moberly Irrevocable Trust, dated August 5, 2021, to Louellen Moberly, a widow through her Guardian Rodney Moberly, tract Madison County (Four Mile Road), Richmond, for and in consideration of premises and to conform to the intentions of the parties
• Louellen Moberly, by and through her Guardian Rodney Moberly to Rodney Moberly, tract Madison County (Four Mile Road), Richmond, $608
• Joseph Bagnoli and Julie Baumann to Fredrick David Bonnett and Katelynn Marie Bonnett, lot 82 Suncrest Meadows Subdivision, Berea, $285,000
• Barbara S. Jones to DRC Property Management, LLC, lot 4 plat 5/373, for and in consideration of an agreement between parties
• Settlement Fund Administrators, Inc, by and through Jerry Roberts, Trustee of the Dylan Creech Trust, U.T.D. 28th of August, 2003, to Dylan Creech, 116 shady Oaks Drive, Richmond, for and in consideration of the termination of The Dylan Creech Trust, U.T.D. 29th Day of August, 2002
• Settlement Fund Administrators, Inc, by and through Jerry Roberts, Trustee of the Dylan Creech Trust, U.T.D. 28th of August 2003, to Dylan Creech, 141 Tuscany Way, Richmond, for and in consideration of the termination of The Dylan Creech Trust, U.T.D. 29th Day of August, 2002
• Dylan Creech and Amy Creech to Joseph Creech, 116 Shady Oaks Drive, for and in consideration of the love and affection between parent and a child
• Orville Webb and Donna Webb to Jenna Ramsey, tract Park Subdivision, Berea, $159,900
July 6
• Barry P. Lukoff to Jenny M. Parker and Terry W. Parker, 925 Cabernet Drive, Berea, $219,900
• Renovation Group, LLC to Bryan Edwards, and Amanda Edwards, 949 Auckland Avenue, Richmond, $355,000
• Addie Christine Wright (a/k/a Christine Wright) to Billy Ray Wright Rentals, LLC., 4017 North Cross Point Court; 4005 North Cross Point Court; 4001 North Cross Point Court; 6005 – 6007 Lauren Lane; 6009 – 6011 Lauren Lane; 6013 – 6015 Lauren Lane; 6017 – 6019 Lauren Lane; 6021 – 6023 Lauren Lane; 337 Southern Aster Trail; 333 Southern Aster Trail; 329 Southern Aster Trail; 325 Southern Aster Trail; 2020 Merrick drive (8 Unit Apartment Building); 609 Big Hill Avenue (Advance Auto Parts), Richmond, for and in consideration of transfer of property from individual to a limited liability company of which she is a member
• John Devere Builder, Inc to J. Flynn, Inc., lot 10 Ash Park, Richmond, $60,000
• Victory Lane Development, Inc. to Anatoliy Brunsh and Yuliya Brunsh, 272 Tahoe Way, $65,000
• Martha Jo Rudd to Daniel Click, tracts Madison County (in the Village of Moberly), $75,000
• Jon C. McChesney and Shellie Anne McChesney to Bethany Autumn Dunn and Jean Swanson, by and through Bethany Autumn Dunn, her Attorney-in-Fact, 105 Mildred Court, Richmond, $260,000
• Kendra G. Cole (f/k/a Kendra G. Cummings to Nora L. Tibbs, 144 Rayannes Way, Richmond, $239,900
• William P. Earnest and Theta L. Earnest to Crystal Amber Stokes, 117 Daisy Drive, Richmond, $495,000
• Wiley Real Estate, LLC to Melissa L. Nasrallah, 1139 Judah Bear Boulevard, Richmond, $219,000
• SGN Property Management, LLC to TDAHH Enterprise, LLC, 1001 Whipporwill Drive (a/k/a Weeping Willow Drive – corner lot), Berea, $525,000
• Samuel Edge to Eric Green (a/k/a Eric James Green), by and through his Attorney – in-Fact, Stacey Gayle Green and Stacey G. Green, 600 Autumn Wood, Drive, Richmond, $395,000
• Daniel Ray More and Christie J. Moore, to Dustin Shayne Gibson and Kala Marie Gibson, 107 Canterbury Drive, Richmond, $155,0000
• FTM Construction, Inc. to Daniel Khan, 506 Ryker Court, Richmond, $270,000
• Tina Sue Larkin to Qiaozhi, Li, 105 George Drive, Berea, $134,500
• Red Fox Investments, LLC to Shawn Seay, 120 Meadowlark Drive, Richmond, $216,000
• St. Andrews Place Retirement Community, Inc to Joel K. Foley and Joanne Foley, 5032 Dundee Drive, Unit 16B, Richmond, $260,000
• Gladys Taylor Miller and Howard Fee Miller to Lester Samuel Carr and Gloria Carr, lot 3 Stonewall Subdivision, Richmond, $360,000
• J.T. Barrett Land Holding, LLC top Elite Land Co., LLC., lot 8 plat 6/220 (Ellis Court), Richmond, $110,000
• Barrett Campbell Land Company, LLC. To Elite Land Company, LLC, 105 Meadowlark Drive, Richmond, $325,000
• Stop N Shop, LLC to Zenith Petroleum LLC, lot D plat 10/174 (KY 52 and Irvine Street), Richmond, $1,700,000
