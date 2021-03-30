Madison County Property Transfers March 11-12, 2021

March 11
• Ance Johnson and Selena Johnson to Carol Sue Rutherford, Unit 1 Plat 26/384, $400,000
• Pearl Luttrell to Dana Michelle Christopher, Lot 70 Hampton Ridge Subdivision, $179,000
• Carl E. Broaddus, as Personal Representative of the Estate of William Earl Broaddus (deceased) to Donald L. Combs, Lots 25 and 26 New Berea Addition, $50,000
• Dennis C. Kirkpatrick to Lester Adams and Lora Adams, Lot 8 Oak Ridge Farm Subdivision, $56,000
• Michael R. Moores and Connie C. Moores to CW Snow Properties, LLC, Lot A1A Plat 15/96, $600,000
• Jarrell R. Coy and Paula C. Taylor to St. Andrews Place Retirement Condominiums, Unit 16B St. Andrews Place Condominiums, $96,000
• Roy Todd Builders, Inc. to Timothy Alan Ward and Michael Ward, Lot 104 Stoney Creek Subdivision, $219,000
• Matthew Wilder and Michelle Wilder to Mickey Steel Sullivan, Tract Plat 12/20, $184,000
• Jim Carmichael as Personal Representative of the Estate of Jody Flara (deceased) to Jennifer Kay Hendricks, Lots Hanson Addition, $129,000
• Magnolia Development, LLC to LP Construction, LLC, Lot 58 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, $42,000
March 12
• The Estate of Kenneth B. Farris (deceased), Thomas Farris, Executor to Nicolette Bonnie Payne, Tract Madison County, $275,000
• Charlton Company to Kurt Steinmann, Tract Madison County, $151,000
• FTM Construction, Inc. to Dawn Lovell Cochran, Lot 50 Diamond Brook Subdivision, $370,000
• Appalachian Community Federal Credit Union to Robert Durr and Cheryl Durr, Lot 9 Pine Woods Subdivision, $51,000
• Julianna Berry Brannan and Russell Wayne Brannan to Gary Lee Kirk and Sharyn K. Kirk, Lot 107 Woods Subdivision, $340,000
• Treena Renee Centers to Stacey Martinez, Tracts Madison County, for and in consideration of love and affection the Grantor has for her niece
• Tiffany Lynn Sowers (n/k/a Tiffany Ball) and Joshua Ball to Princess Properties, LLC, Lot 18 Executive Park Subdivision, $87,500
