Step 1: Google “The Gunsite Rules.” Read. Religiously follow.
Step 2: ALL firearms fundamentals practice is to be conducted with inert, practice ammunition.
The last firearms discussed are the firearms types law abiding citizens should have in hand or close by if they know there’s going to be (or potentially going to be) trouble. The old saying goes: “If you know there’s going to be trouble, go the other way.” Agreed. However, that’s not always possible. (Think home invasion.)
As discussed previously with all firearms, experienced operators will tell you the most likely first indicator you will have of the need to reload will be a deafening “click” on an empty chamber. When that happens with the pump shotgun: Move the bolt to the rear; retrieve a fresh shell from either the side saddle shell carrier and/or butt cuff carrier, using your weak hand; place the shell directly into the chamber (from either over top, or from underneath); close the bolt and back into action. The pump shotgun may be run surprisingly fast as a single shot using the method described above. (YouTube: SASS 97 Winchester Reload)
The “tactical” reload for the pump shotgun is best remembered with the old adage of, “Shoot one; load one. Shoot two; load two,” etc. In other words, the pump shotgun magazine may be very efficiently “topped off” to maintain a fully loaded shotgun. So much for the “drawback” of the pump shotgun’s “limited” capacity.
The final firearm discussed will be the semi-automatic carbine, particularly the ubiquitous AR-15 (tucking the carbine’s butt stock under the strong side upper arm will greatly aid in carbine reloading manipulations). The default “emergency” reload is the picture of simplicity: Trigger finger actuates the magazine release as weak hand simultaneously retrieves a fresh magazine; fresh magazine is inserted/tugged upon (to ensure full seating of the magazine); bolt release is slapped with the weak side palm running the bolt forward, or the weak side thumb and forefinger pinch the left side of the charging handle, pulling it fully to the rear and allowing the bolt to run freely, chambering a fresh round.
Time allowing, the “tactical” reload is efficiently performed by first gripping the fresh magazine low on the magazine body; fresh magazine is then brought alongside the partial magazine so the top of the fresh magazine is roughly ⅓ higher than the top of the partial magazine locked into the magazine well, and the weak hand then has a grip on both magazines; trigger finger actuates the magazine release; partial magazine is lowered out of the magazine well with the weak hand as the weak hand then shifts right to allow the insertion of the fresh magazine (the top of which is sticking above the partial magazine allowing insertion of the fresh magazine); tug on the fresh magazine to ensure it is fully seated. Partial magazine is stored, and the charging handle is pulled/released or a chamber check is performed to ensure the carbine has a chambered round atop the fresh magazine and is ready to return to action.
