Kentucky is up to 61,106 coronavirus cases, with 1,002 new cases announced Saturday — one of the highest daily totals yet.
Gov. Andy Beshear also reported seven new deaths caused by the virus.
“Today's report shows that when we let our guard down, this virus truly spreads," Beshear said in a press release. "This is everywhere, and we must keep our guard up."
Of the new cases, 145 were in children age 18 and under, including 29 cases in kids age 5 and under.
“Now that our kids are going to be going back to school in many places in some form or fashion, now that we have more sports, let’s make sure that we cut our contacts, wear our masks and socially distance," Beshear said. "Let’s do better — everyone around us is depending on it.”
Kentucky's rate for positive tests remained under 4% Saturday at 3.82%, which Beshear said was the "only positive news" in the day's report.
