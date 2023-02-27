The bond for a Clay County man accused of killing a three-year-old has been raised to $1 million after a hearing Monday.
Jordan Taylor, 22, is facing a murder charge in the death of Amoura Michelle Smallwood, the daughter of Taylor’s girlfriend that was left in his care.
A probable cause hearing was held in Whitley County District Court Monday. His original bond was set at $250,000.
A state police detective testified their interviews with Taylor were not consistent with evidence in the case. Police say Smallwood suffered “nonaccidental injuries” including bruising from head to toe, multiple brain bleeds, and blunt force trauma.
The incident occurred February 19th at a home in Woodbine Taylor shared with the child’s mother.
Whitley Emergency Services personnel found the child unresponsive at the home. She was rushed to Corbin Baptist Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead by the Whitley County Coroner’s office.
The case has now been turned over to the Whitley Grand Jury for a likely indictment.
Commonwealth Attorney Ronnie Bowling did not say when the grand jury would meet.
“This is a terrible case. It’s a senseless and horrific death. Ethically, I cannot comment on the facts of the case,” he said. “They are public record.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.