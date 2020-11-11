Over the last seven days, as many people recovered from COVID-19 as were diagnosed, according to the Cumberland Valley District Health Department.
From Wednesday, Nov. 4th through today, 109 people were confirmed in Clay County with the virus. During that same time period, 108 were listed as recovered.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Clay had 293 active cases. Due to Veteran's Day, totals from today will be reported tomorrow by the health department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.