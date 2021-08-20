11 people were indicted by the Clay Grand Jury recently. The charges ranged from assault with a shotgun, drugs and theft.
-Jack Noble, 31, was indicted for assault in the first degree when he intentionally caused serious physical injury to Bradley Barrett by shooting him in the leg with a shotgun.
-Leslie Roberts, 51, was indicted for theft by unlawful taking over $500; criminal trespassing 3rd; and criminal mischief 1st. Roberts allegedly took control of items, including walnut trees, belonging to Neville Smith.
-James Hubbard, 35, was indicted for burglary 2nd; criminal mischief 1st; theft by unlawful taking over $500. Hubbard allegedly entered a residence belonging to Martin Lawson and committed the crimes.
-Kimberly Sizemore, 35, faces an indictment charge of theft by failure to make required disposition of property over $500. Sizemore allegedly took control of money belonging to Verna Wooton.
-Rafael Roark, 29, and Ashley Carr, 34, are indicted on charges of theft by unlawful taking over $500 and criminal mischief 1st. Roark faces an additional charge of persistent felony offender.
The two allegedly took control of a utility trailer belonging to Jenna Corum Jackson in June.
-William Matthews, 54, and Alfred Francis, 39, were indicted for theft by unlawful taking over $500; and burglary 3rd. The two are accused of taking control over certain items belonging to Claudette Grubb.
-Gary Bowling, 31, is accused of burglary 2nd for allegedly taking items belonging to Jennifer Bowling.
-Wesley Wagers, 42, is indicted for possession of controlled substance 1st; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance fourth; and persistent felony offender.
-Heather Riley, 40, faces an indictment charge of trafficking in a controlled substance. She is accused of possessing and distributing meth.
