The Cumberland Valley District Health Department has reported the 11th COVID-19 related death in Clay County.
The individual was an 89 year old male and a resident of Landmark of Laurel Creek.
The report includes the dates from December 24th through the 29th.
There are 17 new confirmed, 5 probable, and 53 recovered COVID-19 cases in the community of Clay County. There are 48 new confirmed COVID-19 cases (all inmates) within FCI Manchester. There are 15 new confirmed (all residents) COVID-19 cases within Landmark of Laurel Creek. In total, there are 80 new confirmed, 5 probable, and 53 recovered COVID-19 cases in Clay County.
593 cases are reported as active in the county.
