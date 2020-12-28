The Cumberland Valley District Health Department has reported the 11th COVID-19 related death in Clay County.

The individual was an 89 year old male and a resident of Landmark of Laurel Creek.

The report includes the dates from December 24th through the 29th.

There are 17 new confirmed, 5 probable, and 53 recovered COVID-19 cases in the community of Clay County. There are 48 new confirmed COVID-19 cases (all inmates) within FCI Manchester. There are 15 new confirmed (all residents) COVID-19 cases within Landmark of Laurel Creek. In total, there are 80 new confirmed, 5 probable, and 53 recovered COVID-19 cases in Clay County.

593 cases are reported as active in the county.

