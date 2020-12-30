The 12th person from Clay has died from COVID-19, according to the Cumberland Valley District Health Department.
The individual in Clay County was an 80 year old female and a resident of Landmark of Laurel Creek. The individuals in Jackson County were an 83 year old male and a 54 year old male. 
There are 56 new confirmed, 5 probable, and 14 recovered COVID-19 cases in the community of Clay County. There is 1 new confirmed COVID-19 case from Landmark of Laurel Creek. In total, there are 57 new confirmed, 5 probable, and 14 recovered COVID-19 cases in Clay County.
