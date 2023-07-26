13 people were indicted by the Clay Grand Jury on various charges.
-Ralph D. Smith, 55, Brandi Smith, 32, Bessie Smith, 67, Angela Smith, 49, and Chris Hoskins, 44, all of Manchester, faces indictment charges of criminal mischief 1st, theft by unlawful taking over $1,000, and assault 1st.
The five are accused of defacing and destroying property belonging to Gary Hubbard when they stripped, wiring and water lines from a home, causing damage. They’re also accused of taking the furniture from his home and beating him with a tobacco stick, causing him injuries to his face and head.
-Donald Jarvis, 32, has been charged with bail jumping.
-Angela Lovins, 31, criminal possession of forged instrument, 2nd for possessing a check for $9,000 that she allegedly forged.
-Derhonda Marcum, 60, was indicted for theft by failure to make required disposition of property over $500. Marcum is accused of writing 18 checks that she knew would not be honored by the bank to World Fuel Services for $69,000.00.
-Bobbi Sizemore, 33, was indicted for trafficking in controlled substance 1st.
-Johnathan Howard, 37, was indicted for theft by deception for cashing a check belonging to Ruth Powell for $4,000.
-Heather Smith, 46, non-support and flagrant non-support for past due child support in the amount $12,592.
-Timothy Martin, 34, non-support and flagrant non-support for past due child support in the amount $21,494.07.
-Micah Lovins, 40, non-support and flagrant non-support for past due child support in the amount $7,683.92.
-Lorene Marion, 40, faces indictment charges of theft of identity of another without consent and theft by unlawful taking over $1,000. Marion allegedly used a bank card belonging to Steven Hensley to purchase items at Wal-Mart, BP Gas Station, and Dollar Tree.
