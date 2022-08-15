A new group spearheading the downtown renovations has issued an update on the Bridge Street Apartment building resident situation.
In May, the group was introduced by Volunteers of America CEO Jennifer Hancock and Senate President Robert Stivers.
The “1 Clay County” initiative features unprecedented and coordinated investment by the federal and state government in projects focused on developing downtown Manchester and the surrounding area. The plans are designed to attract new businesses, encourage growth and revitalize downtown Manchester.
The following is a statement issued by 1 Clay County:
“1 Clay County is the result you get when people who truly care about their community come together,” said Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester. “This is about creating jobs in an atmosphere that lifts individuals up, often times when they are at their lowest, and surrounds them with people who want to invest in them. This is also about building the infrastructure for local businesses to thrive and will make 1 Clay County a draw from all over the region.”
“1 Clay County would like to update the community on the plans to relocate individuals living on Bridge Street. We appreciate the outpouring of support from KY Homeplace in assisting us in this delicate plan. We have had regular communication with the residents of Bridge Street since early June to ensure they were adequately notified and made aware of the fact the apartments are changing ownership and will no longer be available to rent. Volunteers of America (VOA) has dedicated a team to this project and that team has made contact with 29 individuals living on Bridge Street. Assistance with housing, services and other support such as getting registered for disability has been offered. Emergency housing in the motel has also been provided. The VOA team has not been alone in providing a range of supportive services and outreach. Mayor Garrison and Tim Parks, the Director of Tourism, and Kentucky Homeplace have also been very involved throughout this process.
Over the past 8 weeks there have been several open houses, outreach events and individual meetings to assist every individual on Bridge Street – including individuals who are living there without a lease. Given the extent of the needs expressed by the individuals as well as others who have come forward asking for help during this process, VOA has hired a case manager to dedicate to assisting any individual in the community who is at risk of homelessness. Ashley Hatfield is the new case manager and she is eager to work with anyone who needs access to resources. She can be reached at AshleyH@voamid.org or 391-1202.
It is the intention of 1 Clay County to give everyone an opportunity to be served as the legal process of eviction continues. Eventually the apartments will be demolished and a new development will begin. We are committed to keeping the community informed and updated and welcome your questions and input along the way. We are planning a community meeting for early Fall to share more specifics regarding these plans and look forward to having a larger community conversation.” -- Sincerely 1 Clay County.
