1CC (One Clay County) held a public forum Monday afternoon at the Eastern Kentucky University campus to update the public on several of their projects.
The biggest news from the meeting came when it was announced the Farmer’s Market would not be located at Anderson Street.
“The Farmer’s Market will now be located on Bridge Street,” Project Co-Manager Brian Jackson said. “We talked to the farmer’s that used the market and they didn’t like the location. They couldn’t get their trucks in there to unload, they would have to be parking on a hill. At the end of the day, it was decided to put the Farmer’s Market in a location more feasible.”
The meeting was attended by several city council and fiscal court members to learn about the updates on the project and hosted by Terry Gray, Director of Manchester’s Eastern Kentucky University and 1CC member.
1CC Chairman Randy Craft welcomed the crowd and detailed the process of how this began two years ago to change the narrative in the county.
“This brought several groups to come together as one, hence 1Clay County was formed,” he said.
Project Co-Manager David Watson informed the crowd that all property within the development area has been purchased except for two tracts that are under negotiation.
The project includes the development of Bridge Street into a new venue to attract tourism and spur economic development in Manchester/Clay County.
This will also include the building on Courthouse Hill owned by AdventHealth, located next to the Clay Historical Society.
“We are really excited about this building being incorporated into a restaurant area and transitional housing, which is much-needed in our community, and a meeting center/work lab,” Watson said. “One part of the building will also include an area for a retail setting. This plan has evolved over the last year.”
Watson unveiled a new plan on how the building would be laid out after being renovated.
A Performa plan, to see how the renovated structure will be self-sustained in the future, is nearing completion, Watson added.
Plans for the pedestrian bridge to connect the parking lot behind the Manchester Christian Church to Bridge Street was discussed.
“This bridge will provide needed parking and will bring this entire area together as one,” Watson said.
The AdventHealth building and pedestrian bridge will be the first two construction projects.
Preliminary structural studies are underway on the Manchester Dry Goods building, purchased as part of the project.
“This is a big building we would like to keep,” Watson said. “This study will tell us if this will be possible before we start putting funding into this building.”
Much of the funding for this project is coming from the federal government.
Jackson said the final stages to receive the funding are in process.
“We are now in the last step of this process,” Jackson said. “This has been a long process and when the funding is released, we will be able to start construction.”
The location of the former apartment building that has now been razed, will be filled to the level of River Street once approval is given from the Division of Water, Jackson added.
As the project develops, more community meetings will be held to inform the public in the future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.